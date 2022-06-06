METHUEN - More than 100 homes lost water service on the morning of June 6 resulting from a water main break.
The rupture occurred at approximately 1 a.m. when the eight-inch cast iron main gave way under Oakland Avenue between Craven and Railroad streets.
“There is a major water main break on Oakland Ave. near Railroad Street, 100-plus homes without water,” police said in a Facebook post. “Traffic detour is in place on Oakland between Railroad and Craven.”
According to city officials, the water main has been in service since the early-1900s.
Despite its durability, the useful life of a cast iron main typically does not exceed 100 years, according to the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
Although the cause remains unclear, recent roadwork may have been a factor.
The break was repaired by 10:15 a.m.; however, traffic continued to be diverted from the area throughout the afternoon.
