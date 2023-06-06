HAVERHILL — Drivers are warned of a possible three-to-five minute delay resulting from work taking place to repair a water main break at the intersection of Salem and South Main Streets in front of the Bradford Common.

City officials say the break was reported around 1 p.m. and that repairs are not expected to be completed until sometime between 8 and 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

Single lanes are open but drivers are advised to seek alternate routes or expect small delays.

