SALEM, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu visited Salem Wednesday to celebrate the completion of construction on the water pump house on North Broadway, which is part of the ongoing Southern New Hampshire Water Pipeline Project.
Even in the middle of a pandemic workers "didn't give up and they didn't slow down and pulled it off," Sununu said, thanking workers and officials from the southern New Hampshire towns associated with the project for the quick turn-around.
The new station connects Salem water users to the pipeline by adjusting the water pressure in the pipeline to work with the town's water infrastructure, explained Roy Sorenson, director of municipal services.
The pipeline currently runs from Manchester through Derry, Windham, Salem into Atkinson and Hampstead to bring people clean water. Next year, Plaistow residents will have access to the water as well when their infrastructure is finished. The $27 million, 14-mile project is being paid for with state money, mainly acquired through a lawsuit settlement with Exxon Mobile. The funds are designated to help those whose well water has been contaminated by methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE) and other toxins.
The Salem pumping station that is modeled after the old train station and started pumping about 400,000 to 500,000 gallons of water per day on June 15, Sorenson said. About 300,000 gallons per day go to Salem residents currently, he said. When the pipeline is completely finished the Salem pumping station will ensure about 1 million gallons of water per day get to people in Salem, Hampstead, Atkinson and Plaistow, he added.
"We've been talking about this concept of really ramping up the infrastructure for a while," Sununu said, adding many expected the project that is about two years old to take five to 10 years.
State Sen. Chuck Morse, R-Salem, agreed, saying "these are the milestones no one thought would happen."
Morse explained that while many people thought the pipeline sounded good politically it would be hard to pull off in reality. However, all the towns and water companies signed onto agreement last year.
"Congrats to all of you because you made a political thought happen," Morse said.