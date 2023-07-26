HAMPTON BEACH — N.H. Division of Parks and Recreation’s State Beach Patrol and Hampton Beach State Park Lifeguards will host the 2023 Water Safety Day on Thursday, July 27, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hampton Beach Seashell Complex on 180 Ocean Blvd.
Water Safety Day started in 2015 as a public outreach program that sheds light upon the key water safety aspects to consider when visiting State Parks and their many oceanfront beaches, lakes and rivers. The event will include rescue demonstrations and interactive and informative discussions, along with an environmental component that emphasizes awareness and conservation.
Much of the focus on the event will be given to water safety around seacoast beaches as the NH State Beach Patrol Ocean Lifeguards have already made 207 ocean rescues this season, as of July 20.
Agencies and partners in attendance include: N.H. State Beach Patrol, Hampton Fire Rescue, Hampton Police Department, N.H. State Police Marine Patrol Division, N.H. State Fish & Game, Seacoast Science Center/Marine Mammal Rescue, Blue Ocean Society, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Parents are encouraged to bring their children to learn more about water safety and how summer vacation can be both fun and safe. According to the US Lifeguarding Association, the key tips for water safety to keep in mind include:
- Swim near a lifeguard
- Feet first water entry
- Learn rip current safety
- Observe signs and flags
For more information on water safety, visit usla.org/page/safety-tips
