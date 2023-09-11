NORTH ANDOVER — Watts Water Technologies hosted First Responders Appreciation Day, its annual 9/11 commemoration, by offering pizza, cupcakes and other refreshments to the town's first responders.
"It's all part of giving back," said Watts CEO Bob Pagano. "All of the first responders, they give their life to support all of us and our team members. It's the least we could do."
Watts, which sells plumbing, heating and water quality solutions, hosted dozens of firefighters and police officers on Monday.
"It's to show our gratitude for everything our first responders do for the community," said Jill Gadsby, manager of corporate communications. "We're happy to just show our gratitude."
The company welcomed the North Andover Police and Fire Departments, offering 3rd Alarm Wood Fired Pizza and Pipe Dream Cupcakes.
"9/11 is still surreal for us," said Kevin Doherty, a Revere firefighter who runs 3rd Alarm Wood Fired Pizza. "We're real, full-time firefighters. My dad went to 9/11 with the USR Task Force 1. He was activated 20 minutes after it occurred."
The pizza company works out of the back of a 1968 Mack Fire Truck and is run by full-time firefighters.
"It's a real day that you don't forget," Doherty said. "We're grateful to be out here. We're serving the community. We like to be able to do that all the time."
The North Andover Fire Department also hosted a "We Will Never Forget" event at Station 2, at 9 Salem St., on Monday.
Follow Monica on Twitter at @MonicaSager3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.