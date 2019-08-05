WOBURN - A criminal trial for a man long suspected in a Lawrence cold case is expected to start Monday in Middlesex Superior Court.
Wayne Chapman, 71, is facing additional criminal charges for allegedly offending in state prison in June 2018. His bail stands at $25,000.
While in the the skilled nursing center at MCI-Shirley, Chapman was "witnessed by staff with his genitals exposed on one occasion and observed masturbating on another occasion in full view of the Department of Corrections employees and nursing staff," Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan previously.
He was indicted by the Middlesex County grand jury on charges of open and gross lewdness, wanton and lascivious acts and as a habitual offender.
A few jurors still need to be selected in the case. Afterwards, opening statements are scheduled and prosecutors will start calling their first witnesses, according to Ryan's office.
In May 2018, the Supreme Judicial Court said Chapman could be released from state prison, ruling that a superior court judge's order must be followed.
However, Chapman still has the $25,000 bail in the new criminal case and a defense attorney previously said he was indigent, saying he did not have the financial resources to post such bail.
Chapman has admitted to abusing some 100 boys in the United States and Canada, starting when he was a child himself.
In 1975, Chapman was convicted of raping two boys in Lawrence. He also admitted to sexually assaulting as many as 100 other boys and remains a longtime suspect in the August 1976 disappearance of Angelo “Andy” Puglisi Jr., 10, who vanished from a South Lawrence swimming pool.
Chapman became eligible for release from prison May 21, 2018, when two qualified examiners — Dr. Gregg Belle and Dr. Katrin Rouse Weir — said he is too old and sick to re-offend.
If and when he's released, Chapman, 71, will need to go to a facility that can manage his deteriorating health as he cannot live independently, one of his defense attorneys, Eric Tennen, said previously.
Chapman would have to go to a specialized facility that can accommodate his daily medical needs, Tennen said.
