PELHAM — Chatter about a trio of runaway pigs in Pelham over the weekend is reminiscent of a similar situation that drew worldwide attention in 2016.
Pelham Animal Control Officer Allison Caprigno said she recently received calls about several pigs wandering neighborhoods near a farm on Burns Road.
As of noon Monday, she believed they were back home, citing no new calls.
No one was reported injured upon coming into contact with the pigs.
“The owner was out yesterday and we haven’t received any calls since,” Caprigno said. “The owner rents farm space/land on Burns Road.”
Nearby resident Byron Stevens was shocked when he realized a camera mounted outside of his home captured footage of the pigs walking across his driveway and yard.
“It was fun to see,” Stevens said, adding that Sunday was not the first time he has seen a pig on the loose in Pelham.
“Last pig sighting on Burns (Road) for me was during the primaries, three or four years ago,” he said.
He’s referring to the 2016 presidential primary, when a pig weighing upward of 600 pounds showed up at Pelham High School, the town’s polling place.
Caprigno confirmed that James Dias is responsible for the three pigs that were out over the weekend, as well as the famed 2016 pig.
“Same owner as our famous polling pig,” she said.
That pig bit two officers, causing minor injuries and inciting worry about others.
At the time, the number of students and staff in the building, along with 1,200 voters and counting to cast a ballot that day, were cause for concern.
Pelham High is designed in a way that allows classes to take place during elections, which happen in the gym.
It took officers an hour to contain the animal outside the gymnasium entrance.
People who gathered quickly to take photos and videos of the odd situation were told to back up to a safe distance.
Their documentation of the scene stormed the internet, landing in local and global publications, like The Telegraph, based in the United Kingdom.
Comedian Jimmy Kimmel did a bit on the Pelham pig weeks later.
Caprigno said in 2016 that the unexpected visitor made its way from Bogush Farms, about a quarter mile away. It’s owner, Dias, lived in Lowell.
Dias retrieved the pig and brought it home in that instance.
Kimmel joked, "The owner eventually came, stuffed it in the back seat of his Kia Sorrento, and the pig is safe back home on his farm."
But the situation was not all laughs.
"It was a town ordinance violation," Caprigno said then. "And the pig was reportedly out last night, too."
Caprigno said she was unsure how the latest situation was resolved.
Dias could not be reached for comment.