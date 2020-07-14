North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 75F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible late. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.