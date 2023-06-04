A dramatic rise in hoax calls threatening attacks at schools has law enforcement officials struggling to identify and prosecute high-tech pranksters, who officials say are stoking nationwide public fears about mass shootings.
In recent months, school districts across the state have been hit with so-called “swatting” calls that have resulted in lockdowns, police responses and heightened security procedures.
Late last month, St. John’s Prep in Danvers went into lockdown after a hoax active shooter call that prompted a massive law enforcement response after an initial responder from the local Police Department accidentally fired his weapon inside one of the buildings.
In February, dozens of high schools in the north of Boston region, including Ipswich, Amesbury, Salem, Mass., and Chelmsford, went on lockdown due to recorded 911 hoax calls. So far, nobody appears to have been charged in the incidents.
The hoax calls are referred to as “swatting” because they prompt a response from a police “special weapons and tactical” or SWAT team.
For years, swatting has been a widely used tool for online harassers to attack academics, journalists, domestic violence survivors, and celebrities. More recently pranksters have targeted schools, city halls and other public buildings.
Massachusetts law prohibits making a “false report of a crime to police officers,” which is considered a misdemeanor punishable by a $500 fine and up to one year in jail.
Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker, a former police chief and detective in Salem, said each and every incident must be reacted to as if it’s real and also thoroughly investigated.
“We must take each one of these seriously because, unfortunately, some of them have turned out to be true. In the case of a swatting hoax, we work with our state and federal partners to try to get to the root of them. What we’re combating is new technology that can mask the identity or location of the caller – some of whom may be out of state or even overseas,” Tucker said.
“If and when we find the people responsible, they need to be held accountable in the strongest terms,” he added. “We fully appreciate how hard this is on students, parents, school administrators and local law enforcement.”
On Beacon Hill, lawmakers have filed numerous bills in recent years to toughen the state’s penalties for swatting, but they have failed to gain traction.
State Sen. Barry Finegold, who co-chairs the Legislature’s Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies, is among those who want to see the penalties for swatting beefed up. He said the crime should be a felony.
Besides the financial cost to schools and law enforcement, Finegold said the swatting incidents have a deep psychological impact on students who are forced into lockdowns, and anxious parents who frantically show up at schools worried their child could be the victim of a shooting.
“There has to be severe penalties for those who commit these acts, because what happened at St. John’s and other schools cannot continue,” the Andover Democrat said.
“It’s just something that shouldn’t be happening.”
Under federal law, issuing a threat that threatens interstate communications or provides false information is considered a crime punishable by up to five years in prison. If the threat results in bodily injury or death, individuals can get up to 20 years to life in prison.
In Congress, lawmakers have also debated making swatting a federal crime over the years, but failed to take action on any pending legislation.
An FBI spokesperson the agency is aware of the “numerous” hoax calls to Massachusetts schools and is working with local law enforcement to identify the source of the threats, but couldn’t provide any details, citing the ongoing investigations.
“Investigating hoax threats drains law enforcement resources and diverts us from responding to an actual crisis,” Kristen Setera, a spokeswoman for the FBI’s Boston bureau, said in a statement. “Hoax threats can shut down schools, cause undue stress and fear to the public, and cost taxpayers a lot of money.”
While there is no nationwide data on the number of swatting calls in recent years, the FBI estimates there are hundreds annually. Most of the hoaxes are placed to 911 systems or local police departments, but in some cases directly to schools.
The uptick in swatting incidents in Massachusetts and elsewhere comes amid heightened national fears over school shootings that have school administrators, parents and students on edge that they could be victims of an attack.
One issue is that the pranksters use social media, text messages or e-mail and often hide their locations behind a maze of IP addresses — in many cases using computer servers located in other countries — to make the swatting calls.
“These cases are very difficult to investigate, and most local police departments simply don’t have the resources to begin tracing the source of these calls,” said Mark Leahy, executive director of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association.
“It’s become the high-tech version of pulling the school fire alarm.”
Eagle-Tribune staff reporter Jill Harmacinski contributed to this story.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.