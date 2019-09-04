ANDOVER — Due to weather concerns, Andover Day has been postponed from Saturday of this week to Sunday, Sept. 22, according to town officials.
Rain and wind expected in the forecast for Saturday resulted in the decision to move the date of the town's largest outdoor event.
The 12th annual Andover Day will take place on Main Street from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The day will feature some 215 vendors, live music, food and more. Cars are prohibited on Main Street between Elm Street and Punchard Avenue. Admission is free.