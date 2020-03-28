NEWBURYPORT — In an effort to help support those in the local service industry currently out of work due to social distancing measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, area residents are being encouraged to tip bartenders, waitstaff and others online.
The idea is simple, according to local organizer Abbie Pierce of The Port Tavern, if people are having a drink at home, they can now tip on that drink remotely at: serviceindustry.tips/en/ma/north-shore.
The national site randomly selects one participating North Shore worker allowing people to leave a tip in their venmo account.
On Friday morning, Andre Poulard from Agave Mexican Bistro in Newburyport, was the designed server when a reporter visited the site.
“They’ve been really excited to get it,” Pierce said.
Pierce said she is hoping enough area industry workers sign up so each time a person logs on to the site, they will see a fresh name. As of Friday at noon, roughly 100 North Shore servers have signed up.
Pierce acknowledged that the site was not designed to solve economic issues for affected workers.
“It’s just a nice thing and can kind of brighten their day right now,” Pierce said.
Mark Iannuccillio, Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce and Industry vice president, called it a welcome endeavor.
“People shouldn’t feel obligated to give but it’s a good idea,” Iannuccillo said.