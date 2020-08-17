SALEM, N.H. — Police say a man became so upset when he saw people toss a couch into a dumpster behind the apartment complex he lives in, he started swinging a baseball bat at them and their U-Haul truck.
The situation ended with the arrest of Raymond Hileman, 50, for three counts of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, three counts of criminal restraint and a count of criminal mischief, according to police.
Hileman, who lives at 103 Cluff Crossing #T8, is said to have confronted three men over what he believed was illegal dumping, but was not, police said.
A police report states that Sunday just before 11:39 p.m., Hileman swung the bat at the men, verbally threatened them, hit their U-Haul truck with the bat — damaging it — and held them by the dumpster against their will with more threats of violence.
Police said Hileman repeatedly demanded that the men remove the sofa they had just thrown away.
One of the men was able to run away and call police, a report states. Officers said Hileman was arrested without further incident shortly after they arrived.
Records show that Hileman is free on personal recognizance bail. He will answer to the charges in Rockingham Superior Court, though an initial hearing date was not immediately set.