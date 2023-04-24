KINGSTON — A fire blazed through a residence at 1 7th Street on Saturday, April 22, leaving the home a total loss, interim Fire Chief Graham Pellerin said.
The family — a mother and two children — was not home at the time.
There's an ongoing investigation to determine the cause of the fire.
A neighbor on Great Pond Road reported the fire at approximately 6:15 p.m.
When firefighters arrived on scene, flames were shooting out of a garage that was converted into living quarters, Pellerin said.
The homeowner arrived shortly after and informed firefighters the family's dog was inside.
Pellerin said firefighters were sent into the house to rescue the dog that was left in a crate while the family wasn't home.
The dog was pulled out and given oxygen on site. The pet was then transported to a nearby animal hospital for evaluation.
Winds off Great Pond Lake fed the fire and pushed the smoke around, he said.
Firefighters encountered problems trying to battle the fire as the second floor of the garage collapsed. They had to fight the fire through windows and the roof line.
The fire was under control 90 minutes later.
Kingston requested assistance and additional tankers as the residence was on a well system. An ambulance arrived to treat people on scene for smoke inhalation.
Mutual aid came from Plaistow, Hampstead, Sandown, Exeter, Danville, East Kingston, Brentwood, Kensington, Epping and Amesbury.
The Red Cross is assisting the family.
Pellerin said he empathized with the woman and her family. He experienced a house fire three years ago himself.
“It's a tragic situation for anyone who has experience a loss of property,” Pellerin said.
Pellerin hopes to be able to help walk her through the next steps of an emotional process after a house fire.
He added they were left with only the clothes on their backs, but it brought comfort to the family that their dog was saved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.