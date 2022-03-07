LAWRENCE — A firefighter who leads a group to help disaster victims is again promoting the value of renters insurance after a fire Friday evening in a Sargent Street multifamily home.
At least 11 people were displaced by the electrical fire at 32-34 Sargent St. around 5:30 p.m.
Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said the fire, which was quickly knocked down, ignited on the top floor of the 2½-story multifamily home.
Firefighter Juan "Manny" Gonzalez of Heal Lawrence is helping the group find new apartments, clothing, food, school supplies and more, he said.
Heal Lawrence, a nonprofit co-founded by Gonzalez and Wayne Hayes, collects gift cards and donations for victims along with underscoring the value of tenants insurance.
"It's so much easier if you can make a call to an insurance company," Gonzalez noted.
Among the items the Sargent Street fire victims need are backpacks and school supplies for children. Those displaced are staying temporarily at a hotel in Andover, he said.
Gift cards and other donations can be dropped off at The Center at 155 Haverhill St. Gonzalez said he can also be reached directly at 978-902-2336 for more information or to pick up items.
Fortunately, Gonzalez said, the fire ignited during the evening and not overnight when the residents were sleeping.
Built in 191, the house at 32-34 Sargent St. is owned by Esther Gonzalez. Its current value is $413,900, according to city assessing data.
Also, early Saturday morning, firefighters also responded to 224-226 Bailey St. when a fire broke out there.
Moriarty said the third-floor blaze was ignited by careless disposal of cigarettes.
With six apartments, that building is owned by Jean Vitas Revocable Trust. Built in 1900, the building is valued at $818,800, according to the Lawrence assessor's office.
The chief said in both fires damage was kept to a minimum due to the aggressive work of firefighters.
