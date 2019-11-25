NORTH ANDOVER — There will likely be a new town clerk by the end of December.
Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues announced Monday night she is recommending the appointment of Trudy Reid, who is now the town clerk for Lynnfield.
Provided the Board of Selectmen confirms the appointment, she would replace longtime Town Clerk Joyce Bradshaw, who retired in July after serving for 25 years.
Reid lives in Wenham and is the town moderator for that community. Murphy-Rodrigues chose her from among three finalists.
"We had a good pool of applicants," the town manager said. Reid would start her new duties by the end of December, Murphy-Rodrigues said.
Selectmen are expected to vote on whether to confirm Reid on Dec. 2. Since Bradshaw's retirement, Laurie Burzlaff, director of administrative services, has served as the interim town clerk.
The clerk supervises all elections in the community; issues birth, death and business certificates; and maintains town records.