Two authors virtually visited West Elementary School Wednesday to continue the annual tradition of the Writers and Readers Conference.
“The authors were super engaging and funny," said Principal Jennifer Hunt. "The kids loved it and had a wonderful day."
As part of the 26th annual event, authors Dan Gutman and Ralph Fletcher virtually visited students to teach them about writing books.
Gutman, of New York City, is best known for his “My Weird School” series. Kindergarten, first and second graders have all read his “My Weird School: Miss Daisy is Crazy," and third, fourth and fifth graders read “The Flashback Four: The Lincoln Project."
Every student had read Fletcher's "Twilight Comes Twice." The New Hampshire-based author told stories of his craft and gave advice about writing books.