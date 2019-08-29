PLAISTOW — After being closed for most of the summer, the Westville Road bridge has reopened.
The well-used thoroughfare connects Main Street and Route 125, near the Home Depot/Walmart plaza.
The $965,000 project was expected to close the bridge for about two months between June 25 and Aug. 24. Recent severe weather combined with scheduling conflicts postponed installing guardrails by a few days, which led to delayed paving, and delayed the opening to Wednesday, according to project manager Dee Voss.
Construction in the area is expected to continue through Nov. 14.
Plans include adding a sidewalk and the installation of a water line on the north side for the Southern New Hampshire Regional Water Interconnection Project. The installation of the pipeline will bring clean drinking water to town from Manchester.
Voss said people can still expect single lane closures on the bridge every so often.
"If they can avoid it (the bridge), they can save themselves some aggravation," she said.
Westville Road resident Dave Lawrence said the closure of the bridge made the road a lot quieter during the last two months.
"At times it wasn't convenient, because I work on 121A and it's just much easier to avoid 125 with all of the lights," Lawrence said in a written statement. "To avoid 125 altogether is usually better, considering now it's more cluttered from people that had to go around."
Voss said she locals have been very cooperative with the construction. She said no one complained, and many have been complimentary about the bridge's progress.
Doris Buckley of Plaistow described her experience of navigating around the bridge when it was closed as manageable.
"I thought the communication from the town was good," said Buckley, who is pleased a dangerous curve on the road will be eliminated as part of the project.