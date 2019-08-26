Westville Road bridge to open before school

PLAISTOW — Weather delays postponed the opening of the Westville Road bridge in Plaistow, but now it's set to open Wednesday in time for the start of the school year.
The bridge has been closed for construction since late June. Recent severe weather combined with scheduling conflicts postponed installing guardrails by a few days, which led to delayed paving, according to project manager Dee Voss.
The $965,000 project was expected to close the bridge for about two months between June 25 and Aug. 24. Replacing the bridge by closing one lane at a time would have caused the project to take more than four times as long to complete, Voss said in June. The town decided to close the bridge during the two summer months to be more efficient.
The town has made it clear to the project contractor that the bridge needs to open before school starts, Voss said.
Over the past few months residents and workers for businesses located on Westville Road have been using Route 125 at Sanborn's Candies, Walgreens near the Haverhill line, or Main Street to access travel on either side of the bridge, according to Voss.
The bridge is still under construction and town officials ask people not to drive over it yet, Voss said.
Any potential costs related to the delay will be paid by the contractor, not the town, he added.
The weather is clear for the next few days, and paving was underway Monday.
This delay won't have an impact on the overall project, according to Voss. Substantial completion is still expected Oct. 15 and final completion is expected on Nov. 14.