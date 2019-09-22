ANDOVER — Music flooded Main Street on Sunday as thousands of people strolled along the closed-off road for the town’s annual outdoor celebration.
Some 215 vendor booths lined the street, offering food and desserts, arts and crafts, and information on local businesses and organizations.
While Andover Day came two weeks after it was originally set to be held — postponed from Sept. 7 due to weather concerns — organizers said the high temperatures and sunshine brought more than 7,000 people to downtown Andover on the last weekend of summer.
“Today’s all about community,” said Phyllis Riordan, vice president of the Andover Business Center Association, or ABCA, the group that hosts the event each year. “People are supporting downtown and community businesses. And it’s not just Andover people, it’s the entire Merrimack Valley.”
Downtown shops had their doors hinged wide open for people to stroll into as they made their way down the street. It was a day that brought customers to the local businesses that have struggled to gain back clientele after the Sept. 13, 2018 gas disaster.
The day was brought to life by the musical performances from local bands and musical groups. Andover Vocal Music, a group from Andover High School, choreographed several songs and dances.
The 50 member group drew in a huge crowd that gathered by a stage at the corner of Elm Street, many of whom were singing and dancing along.
At the heart of downtown, in front of Old Town Hall, town officials occupied a booth and spoke with passersby. They welcomed the thousands of attendees to the annual celebration of their community.
“This day is important because it really pulls everyone together for one day,” said Select Board member Alex Vispoli. “It’s such a positive day, and overall it’s been great.”
Outside of Old Town Hall was the debut of the town’s first movable mural, painted by recent Andover High School graduate Marisa McCarthy.
The mural, titled “Welcome to Andover”, tells the story of the town from both a historical and present-day perspective. The panels transition from black-and-white to color, and the images were inspired from those McCarthy found in books at the Andover Historical Society.
The Rotary Club, which housed itself in the main parking lot on Main Street, collaborated with Andover Cares, one of their initiatives, for the annual event. Rotary Club president Demetrius Spaneas said 17 vendors on the front-line of the opioid crisis were set up in their area.
Andover Cares is a group that raises awareness and works toward tackling substance use and addiction in the community.
At one end of Main Street, the Farmers’ Market grabbed the attention of many, offering fresh produce and other seasonal favorites. Unsure if the Farmers’ Market would be at the event due to the date change, Riordan was thrilled to see them there.
Ripe tomatoes, strawberries, and blooming sunflowers were available to purchase for one of the last times this market season.
Riordan said the postponed date did not hurt the turnout of the event, adding that about 7,000 people had strolled down Main Street hours before the day concluded. She said the ABCA oversold with vendors, and the new date was better for other vendors that originally hoped to attend.
Hundreds of kids filled the street alongside their siblings and parents, blowing bubbles and snacking on ice cream that melted in the hot sun.
“My favorite part is the face painting,” said 6-year-old Ella Downing of Andover, running to the booth to get hers done next.