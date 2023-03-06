ANDOVER – The Andover High girls hockey team has slipped under the radar a bit.
Not only in the area sports scene, but at Andover High, too.
No wonder, with the undefeated Andover girls hoopsters, the wrestling team, the indoor track team, the high-profile boys basketball team and even the boys hockey program, with a not-too-shabby 11-6-4 record this past winter.
Talk about a crowded winter dance floor.
But here we are, about to enter the second week in March and the Andover girls hockey team is in a groove, winning 12 of its last 13 games, and only two losses in this 2023 calender year, and they are in the state’s final eight.
We probably shouldn’t be surprised, they were No. 3 ranked team in D2 this winter. Yes, No. 3!
“We get it. Andover High is good at almost everything,” said coach Meagan Keefe, a 2013 graduate who was a 3-sport captain in field hockey, hockey and lacrosse. “But we’re pretty good. We have a team that doesn’t get outworked. We deserve a little bit of praise for what we accomplished.”
Yes they do. and right at the top of that “Andover High Appreciation List” should be her top two seniors, Rose MacLean and Eliza O’Sullivan.
The duo were a two-person wrecking ball for Andover, playing a role in six of the Lady Warriors goals in the 8-6 win over Pembroke on Saturday.
MacLean had a goal, the first of the game, and four assists. O’Sullivan, her linemate, had the hat-trick and two assists.
Nobody should be surprised. They’ve been basically played on the same line together since middle school hockey in sixth grade.
“I always know where (Eliza) is going to be without looking,” said MacLean. “We have always worked well together. She always knows where to be. and the same when she has the puck. It’s a pretty cool advantage.”
Coach Keefe says that they are different. MacLean is a physical force as an athlete and O’Sullivan knows the game like as well as any player she has coached.
“The best part is they are best friends on and off the ice,” said Coach Keefe. “They’re our leaders. and the fact they love being around each other, staying so positive, makes my job easier.”
O’Sullivan said when she and MacLean are on note, and the rest of the team adds some value, they are tough to beat.
“We can put the puck in the net,” said O’Sullivan. “When we play together, which we get away from a little bit at times, we have so much fun. The one-on-one stuff isn’t what our team is all about.”
As for Andover High girls hockey getting a little “publicity” this time of year, amid the crowded, successful winter teams at school, both girls will take it any way they can get it.
“Honestly, we play for each other,” said MacLean. “It’s like a family. But we do love the support.”
