Q: What is a coronavirus?
A: Coronaviruses are a family of viruses which may cause illness in animals or humans. In humans, several coronaviruses are known to cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). The most recently discovered coronavirus is COVID-19.
Q: Where did COVID-19 originate?
A: This new virus and disease were unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.
Q: Should I worry about COVID-19?
A: Illness due to a COVID-19 infection is generally mild, especially for children and young adults. But it can cause serious illness. Roughly one in every five people who catch it need hospital care.
Q: How does COVID-19 spread?
A: People can catch COVID-19 from others who have the virus. The disease can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth which are spread when a person with COVID-19 coughs or exhales. These droplets land on surfaces. People then catch COVID-19 by touching these surfaces, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth.
Q: What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
A: The most common symptoms are fever, fatigue, and dry cough. Some patients have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea. These symptoms are usually mild and begin gradually. Some people become infected but don’t develop any symptoms.
Q: Should I wear a mask to protect myself?
A: Only wear a mask if you are ill with COVID-19 symptoms or have come into contact with someone who may have COVID-19. Disposable face masks can only be used once. If you are not ill or looking after someone who is ill then you are wasting a mask at a time when there are shortages for health workers.
Q: What is the incubation period for the virus?
A: The "incubation period" means the time between catching the virus and beginning to have symptoms of the disease. Most estimates of the incubation period for COVID-19 range from one to 14 days, most commonly around five days. These estimates will be updated as more data become available.
Q: Is there a vaccine for the coronavirus?
A: No, there is no vaccine and no specific antiviral medicine to prevent or treat COVID-2019. However, those affected should receive care to relieve symptoms. People with serious illness should be hospitalized. Most patients recover with supportive care.
Source: World Health Organization; U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention