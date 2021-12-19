NORTH ANDOVER—A new sign for the Anne Bradstreet Early Childhood Center in North Andover is also a monument to the school’s history.
Completed last month, the sign is a standalone wall built from bricks, which incorporates five stone blocks that are engraved with the name “Bradstreet School.”
These blocks originally appeared in a 1948 addition to the school when it stood at 70 Main St., where it was constructed in 1911.
“They were on the rear of the building, about 50 feet in the air,” said Stan Limpert, a member of the North Andover Historical Society, which created the sign using Community Preservation Act funds. “They weren’t anywhere close to where you could easily view them. I have no idea what they were thinking when they did that.”
When that building was torn down in 2015, the Historical Society kept the stones until they could be installed at the new school, which opened in 2019.
“They were stored at the middle school for a number of years, and the monument was finally built this year, so it’s taken a while to get this accomplished,” Limpert said.
But while the school has always been named “Bradstreet,” the person to whom the sign refers was changed when the new school opened.
“People incorrectly assumed that the original school was named for Anne Bradstreet,” Limpert said. “They didn’t realize it was named for her husband. That was a commonly held mistake by folks in town.”
A plaque on the new monument explains that Anne Bradstreet, America’s first poet, was born Anne Dudley in England in 1612. She married Simon Bradstreet, who eventually became governor of Massachusetts, when she was 16. The couple came to America in 1630.
Naming the new school for Anne followed “community outreach,” Limpert said, and certainly seems appropriate. Bradstreet was not only a gifted poet and an educational prodigy, but also a parent of eight children.
The plaque features a quotation from one of her prose “Meditations,” moral reflections that were written “as a legacy for her children and the generations to come,” according to the biography “Mistress Bradstreet” by Charlotte Gordon of Endicott College.
“If we had no winter, the spring would not be so pleasant,” Bradstreet wrote. “If we did not sometimes taste of adversity, prosperity would not be so welcome.”
The school name is followed on the sign by a row of blocks engraved with the years 1885, 1911, 1948 and 2019. The first three blocks were also rescued from the 1948 addition, and refer to the dates when the first Bradstreet School was built from wood on Saunders Street, followed by the brick building on Main Street and its addition.
The last year, 2019, refers to the new school’s completion date, and appears on a block that was created specifically for the monument.
There is also a second plaque, which describes the school’s history and explains how the first two buildings served different purposes over time, until they were obsolete, dangerous or both.
Diane Huster, president of the North Andover Historical Society, pointed out that along with educating children, the Bradstreet School on Main Street played an important role in uniting the town.
“In the mid ‘80s we turned it into an early childhood center where all the kindergartens went,” she said. “It had a real social impact that we hadn’t expected. Every kindergarten parent got to meet kindergarten parents from all over town, and they forged friendships and then reunited in the sixth grade when they went to middle school.”
Today’s Anne Bradstreet Early Childhood Center, where all the town’s nursery and kindergarten students go to school, revives this tradition.
“You now have that same dynamic, where everybody meets everybody,” Huster said. “It’s their first experience in going to school. It fosters a togetherness which is hard to come by in the world today.”