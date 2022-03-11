HAVERHILL — Team Haverhill is accepting ideas for its annual community visioning event titled "Possible Dreams 2022: Small Steps – Big Impact." No idea is too big or too small to spark a discussion, build energy or become a reality, organizers said.
This year's Possible Dreams, which will be a virtual event, is set for Monday, March 14, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Public registration is still open.
To share and submit your ideas, visit https://bit.ly/PD_22_Ideas.
Free lecture on the 1692 Witch Trials
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum will host a talk by Carol Majahad, coordinator of Museum Education, North Andover Historical Society, titled "Moving Beyond Salem: The Andover Phase of the 1692 Witch Trials" Tuesday, March 22, at 6 p.m.
No reservations required, but masks are required and light refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact Jen Turner at programs@buttonwoods.org.
Quilt class begins in May
HAVERHILL — A quilt class will be held at the historic Hand Tub House in Rocks Village Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. from May 3 to June 28. The class, for newcomers to advanced quilters, will be led by Diane Fay of Fay's Farm on Amesbury Line Road. There will be a maximum limit of 10 people to allow for enough room for each person to work in comfort. Cost is $100 per student.
Proceeds support the preservation of the Hand Tub House. For more information and for a list of what to bring to the first class, email Lydia@rocksvillage.org.
Public invited to Somebody Cares New England 20th anniversary celebration
HAVERHILL — Somebody Cares New England, located at 358 Washington St., will hold a 20 year anniversary celebration Friday, March 25, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and the public is invited. The event will include an Italian dinner of several choices of pasta, salads and deserts, at no charge.
Seating is limited so please register by sending email to office@somebodycaresne.org.
The evening will feature stories about how the organization has impacted youth and families in the community in various ways, such as the food pantry where food, clothing and housewares are provided to low-income individuals and families, veterans and the elderly in the community. Guest speaker is Doug Stringer of Houston, Texas, who is the founder of Somebody Cares America/International. Also donors and volunteers will be honored.
The nonprofit Somebody Cares New England was founded in 2002 by Pastor Marlene Yeo of Haverhill, who continues to serve as its executive director.
State Senate Breakfast Forum planned
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual state senate breakfast forum Friday, March 25, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Salvatore's Restaurant (entrance B, function facility) 354 Merrimack St.
Speakers who indicated they plan to attend and will talk about the state's economy are State Senators Diana DiZoglio, Barry Finegold and Bruce Tarr. State Senator Edward Kennedy has been invited.
Cost of $30 for members and $50 for non members includes a full hot breakfast buffet served at 7:30 a.m.
Congregation Beth Israel to explore anti-Semitism
ANDOVER — Congregation Beth Israel of the Merrimack Valley will kick off a four-part series titled “Exploring Antisemitism” via Zoom Thursday, March 24.
The first program will feature Dr. Jonathan D. Sarna. The event will begin at 7 p.m.
This four-part series will address these important issues: American antisemitism in historical perspective; the role of the Church and Christian writings in the creation and perpetuation of antisemitism over the past two millennia; the causes and impact of antisemitism today on college campuses, and what actions can people take to fight antisemitism in their communities and beyond.
Sarna, an author or editor of more than 30 books on American Jewish history and life, is University Professor and Joseph H. & Belle R. Braun Professor of American Jewish History at Brandeis University, where he directs the Schusterman Center for Israel Studies.
He also chairs the Academic Advisory and Editorial Board of the Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives in Cincinnati and serves as Chief Historian of the National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia.
Register to receive a Zoom link by calling Amy Sherr at 978-474-0540 or amy@BethIsraelMV.org.