ATKINSON — A patient with Regenix Healing in Atkinson was not able to articulate her own thoughts. Her husband would get her out of bed each morning, help with meals and ensure that everything was accomplished.
The patient had echolalia, a form of dementia that often forces non-voluntary repetition of another person’s speech. If her husband said “how are you,” she could not respond with their feelings but rather repeat the question back.
So the two went to Dr. Margaret DiTulio, or Dr. Peg as her patients call her, to look into the environmental stimuli that could have activated the disease.
The Atkinson doctor, who worked in primary care for almost three decades, focuses on the extent to which someone’s environment plays into their illnesses.
In New Hampshire, where DiTulio works, Alzheimer’s, the most widespread form of dementia, affected 26,000 people over the age of 65 in 2020. That number is projected to increase to 32,000 by 2025.
More than 6 million Americans of all ages have Alzheimer’s, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Researchers currently do not know the exact causes of Alzheimer’s, but it is likely due to a variety of genetic and environmental factors.
DiTulio’s work targets the latter, with a focus on Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome, or CIRS. Over the past eight years, she has studied the nuances of symptoms and the triggers that cause them. CIRS is related to “innate immune system over-activation,” DiTulio said.
“It’s a person’s inability to remove what needs to be removed,” DiTulio said. “Many people have some control over the evolution of this (disease) based on the environmental conditions. We probably could reduce the (number of cases) by just education.”
For people like the patient with echolalia, DiTulio said that the CIRS reaction is triggered by different bio-toxins that affect organs if left untreated. The person’s immune cells continue to produce proteins, weakening the patient’s system, rather than appropriately treating conditions.
There are three main causes of CIRS. Operating in water-damaged buildings, tick bite-related diseases and exposure to waterborne toxins can lead to a variety of syndromes and diseases, including dementia.
“Part of the evaluation is looking at all those thing. There’s a lot with water-damage and indoor mold, because it’s so common,” DiTulio said. “This creates problems with the central nervous system.”
For the echolalia patient, the culprit was water-damage. There was mold in the house from a 30-plus-year-old rug and from boxes of old records that had been in a flood but never removed from their original packaging.
DiTulio is trained in the Bredesen Protocol, which is a personalized approach to preventing as well as reversing cognitive decline. She looks to “recode,” or target potential contributors to cognitive decline in patients with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.
“I handed out Dr. Bredesen’s book to every adult well-visit,” DiTulio said. “I said to them that if you want to take care of your brain, if you don’t want to be a statistic, this is your guide for what to look for that you could be exposed to.”
The intervention relies on looking for toxins that are interfering with the brain’s ability to function properly. The strategies are based on decades of laboratory and clinical research into the promotion of neuroplasticity, or the way the brain heals and grows new neurons.
There are seven interventions that the Bredesen Protocol focuses on. Nutrient-dense food diets can help, as well as exercise, optimal sleep, stress management, brain stimulation, avoidance of toxins and supplements tailored to specific needs.
DiTulio prescribed medication that would bind bile in the gut for a patient with echolalia. The result: a spontaneous conversation with her husband.
Instead of lying in bed in the morning, the patient’s husband found her sitting on the edge waiting for him. When she saw him walk through the door, she was able to say, “Good morning, John,” an unprompted, successful independent thought.
“That was a window,” DiTulio said. “If we could pluck this woman out of a bad environment into a good environment, we probably could have helped her.”
A lot of the work behind CIRS, however, is not covered in medical school, according to DiTulio.
“Wouldn’t it be something if all of this research came together and said ‘Yes, these toxins produce this inflammatory response and this creates problems with the central nervous system,’” DiTulio said. “More of this has to happen.”
Follow Monica on Twitter at @MonicaSager3
