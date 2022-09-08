ANDOVER — Sandy Dukeshire was already an established artist when she enrolled in a “hot glass” class that, at the risk of sounding dramatic, changed her life.
“Hot glass is a medium you either become addicted to or run from,” she jokes. “I became addicted immediately. It was instantaneous. I fell in love with the material. From that first class, it was all I could think about all day, every day.”
The Andover resident had already made a name for herself as a stained glass, fiber and jewelry artist, but once she saw glass in its malleable, liquid form, she nearly abandoned all other mediums while she explored the nuances and dynamics of glass blowing.
“I find the material mesmerizing. What could be more challenging than working with molten glass and trying to control it?” she asks. “I could sit and watch glass drip off the end of the pipe and puddle on the floor. That is how addicted I am.”
That revelation occurred some 20 years ago.
Today, the 60-year-old Dukeshire is an internationally recognized glass artist, whose pieces appear in private collections worldwide and who was invited to show as a guest artist at the prestigious Corning Museum of Glass’ “2300: Is It Spring Yet?” event, as well as to teach a workshop on attaching solid hot sculpted components to blown work using a hot torch at its Corning, New York, locale. She was also scheduled to livestream from its Amphitheater Hot Shop. While that was all sidelined by COVID-19, she still hopes to accomplish a glass artist’s trifecta and exhibit and teach at the museum in the not-too-distant future.
The life of an artist is exactly what she had imagined for herself. Raised in North Tewksbury, she graduated from Tewksbury High School in 1980 with a portfolio and a plan.
“I knew what I wanted to be,” she says matter-of-factly. “I wanted to be an artist.”
As the daughter of a technical support executive dad and a mom who was as deft with a sewing needle and scissors as she was with a paintbrush and kiln, color and design were just part of the every day for Dukeshire, whose maiden name is Barlow.
“I was exposed to the art world my whole life,” she says.
It even boosted her teen income.
“I made macrame necklaces and sold them at the high school bookstore,” she says.
Not long after, at 18, she met her husband-to-be, Doug “Duke” Dukeshire. They married at 21, and three daughters followed — Sarah Tower, of North Andover; Laura Maheux of Bozeman, Montana; and Dana Dukeshire, of Andover.
While she never earned a college degree, Dukeshire did enroll in a variety of studio courses that exposed her to most mediums. Such was the case of a stained glass class she completed at Andover Community Services.
Raising the temperature
Once her daughters were in school, Dukeshire found that she finally had the time to devote to her art. Stained glass quickly became her medium of choice.
She was already a small business owner operating three rooms of antiques at the former Scala’s Antiques in Georgetown under the moniker “Dukeshire Antiques” when she opted to merge her two interests. “And Glass” was added to the name once she began creating original stained glass windows that she then framed out in antique oak frames.
When she opened her backyard Penni Lane studio in 2006, she officially rebranded to “Sandy’s Glass Shack.”
As much as she enjoyed creating stained glass windows, once Dukeshire observed glass at more than 2,000 degrees during a Massachusetts College of Art class, the molten glass melted her heart.
From there, it was private lessons and an internship at Hurstin Studio Glass and Metal in Hamilton. She became known as the “bubble color girl,” adding color to starter bubbles about to be blown in exchange for expensive studio time. It was a nickname she didn’t mind, as it “kept my hands in hot glass.”
During her “bubble girl” years, she met a 16-year-old glass-blowing neophyte, Aron Leaman. Over two decades, their friendship and glass-blowing skills grew.
Today, the two often work wordlessly and in symbiosis at his Mill City Glass Works studio in Lowell. Small sculptural glass components she has created are added to other pieces to build out a larger piece.
One of glass blowing’s many appeals, since it can be physically demanding, is that it can be a team sport, Dukeshire says.
“It can take teamwork with everyone’s eyes on the prize,” she says. “It’s a nice dynamic.”
Going bigger
Building out larger pieces is Dukeshire’s brand.
“I don’t believe less is more. I always add,” she says.
“I want to be known as the Capodimonte of glass,” Dukeshire says, referencing the elaborate Italian porcelain from the mid-18th century. “My pieces have incredible detail and definition.”
Her sculptural art pieces have evolved from both personal and global heartache. When her mom died in 2012, Dukeshire paused most other work, including teaching, reassessed life and spent a few years honing her glass-blowing skills.
“I didn’t feel I had a product worthy of placing on anyone’s shelf or collection,” she says. “I learned a lot. I broke a lot of glass. I wasted a lot. But it was good for my technique. It was so good, I did it again for another year. Developing my style was more important to me than making money.”
In 2020, the pandemic again forced Dukeshire into a phase of reflection. Now, with the world cautiously reopening and her inventory replenished and available through her website, sandysglassshack.com, and at regional boutique galleries, she is ready to continue sharing her talents.
Many of her pieces and the process it took to make it can be seen in posts, stories and highlights on her Instagram account, @sandysglassshack. Over the years, she has taught hundreds of stained glass, glass-blowing, glass-fusing and jewelry classes. She has also served as a consultant on a large-scale stained glass installation at the Jesuit chapel on Newbury Street in Boston.
“I would like to teach more, and push the limits ... make pieces that are bigger and harder,” she says. “I always work out a piece ahead of time in my head, but I also want to be more spontaneous.”
