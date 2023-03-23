NORTH ANDOVER — On the morning of Oct. 3, Merrimack College hockey head coach Scott Borek and assistant coach Dan Jewell were in Borek’s office preparing for opening weekend. That afternoon, the Warriors would get in their first practice of the week as they prepared to open the season at St. Lawrence on Oct. 7.
Assistant coach Josh Ciocco wasn’t in the office. Borek didn’t think much of it. After all, he had been on a long recruiting trip in Western Canada the previous week and had taken a red eye back to Boston the night before. He landed around 7 a.m. Monday morning.
When Ciocco didn’t show up for practice that afternoon, Borek grew concerned.
Shortly after that, Ciocco was discovered inside his Andover apartment. He had died at some point earlier in the day.
“I talked to Jody (Ciocco), Josh’s dad, about it,” said Borek, who lost his son Gordie from a car accident in 2018. “With Gordie, he was just gone. I didn’t want to know how or why. It doesn’t matter. All that matters is your child is gone. It’s an unthinkable tragedy to lose your son. That was the hardest phone call I’ve ever had to make.”
Borek and Ciocco weren’t just co-workers. Their relationship went back more than half of Ciocco’s life. Borek recruited Ciocco as a player — he was one of his first recruits after Borek was hired at New Hampshire — and a father-son relationship developed over the years. Ciocco wound up playing four years at New Hampshire, from 2003-07.
Borek said he didn’t want to go to the first two games after Ciocco’s death against St. Lawrence and Clarkson.
“I really didn’t. I had very mixed emotions,” he said. “We allowed the players to decide. and that’s when I knew we had a great group. They said to us that they wanted to play, but if (assistant coach) Dan (Jewell) and I were not comfortable with it, we wouldn’t play.”
Merrimack played and Coach Ciocco’s memory never, ever waned.
In fact, when the team needed a little boost after three, tough over-time losses, Borek invited a “guest” to read the pregame starting lineup. The first was a Navy Seal who worked the team out last September. The third was Merrimack College men’s basketball coach Joe Gallo.
The one in between, the second, was Josh’s dad, Jody Ciocco. In fact, Borek “secretly” hosted Josh’s parents the night before.
All of those pregame readings were like jet fuel for his team leaving the locker room.
“It was incredible, very emotional for me,” said Borek. “The guys loved it. It was beautiful. It was very emotional for me.”
This weekend, Merrimack will play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011. Ciocco recruited many of the players that helped Merrimack reach this point.
For example the transfer portal opened up this week in college hockey and several players have already committed.
“Look at the transfer portal right now. There are a lot of teams trying to copy what we did last year, and Josh had a huge role in that,” Borek said. “Dan (Jewell) has been unbelievable. He has stepped up in so many ways for me personally and for this team.
“No one recruits like Dan. He’s unbelievable. and he stepped up for me in so many ways throughout this season with everything we have had to go through together. But yes, Josh’s fingerprints are all over what we’ve done this year. He has played a huge role.”
Ciocco played in four NCAA Tournaments as a player. Borek coached him in every one. The goal was always to get Merrimack there.
“I miss him,” Borek said. “I’ll always miss him. Everyone here will.”
