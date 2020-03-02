Tuesday is primary day in Massachusetts. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

 

HAVERHILL

Ward 1, Precinct 1: Consentino School, 685 Washington St.

Ward 1, Precinct 2: Washington Square Elderly Housing, 25 Washington Square

Ward 1, Precinct 3: Haverhill High School gymnasium, 137 Monument St.

Ward 2, Precinct 1: North Point Bible College, 320 South Main St.

Ward 2, Precinct 2: Hunking School, 480 South Main St.

Ward 2, Precinct 3: Moody School, 59 Margin St.

Ward 3, Precinct 1: Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St.

Ward 3, Precinct 2: Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St.

Ward 3, Precinct 3: Universalist Unitarian Church, Ashland Street

Ward 4, Precinct 1: Nettle School, 150 Boardman St.

Ward 4, Precinct 2: Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott St.

Ward 4, Precinct 3: Kennedy Circle Elderly Housing, Kennedy Circle

Ward 5, Precinct 1: Julian Steele Elderly Housing, 772 Washington St.

Ward 5, Precinct 2: First Presbyterian Church, 346 Broadway

Ward 5, Precinct 3: West Congregation Church, 767 Broadway

Ward 6, Precinct 1: Haverhill High School, 137 Monument St.

Ward 6, Precinct 2: John Greenleaf Whittier School, 256 Concord St.

Ward 6, Precinct 3: Pentucket Lake School, 252 Concord St.

Ward 7, Precinct 1: Elderly Housing Community Room, Greystone Avenue

Ward 7, Precinct 2: Hunking School, 480 South Main St.

Ward 7, Precinct 3: Bradford Elementary School, 116 Montvale St. 

 

METHUEN

Polls are open in Methuen from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Precincts 1, 2, 6, and 10: Timony Grammar School, 45 Pleasant View St.

Precincts 3, 7, 9, and 12: Tenney Grammar School, 75 Pleasant St.

Precincts 4 and 5: Park Garden Apartments, 10 Burnham Road

Precincts 8 and 11: Marsh Grammar School, 309 Pelham St.

 

LAWRENCE

District A — Prospect Hill

Precinct A1 — Parthum School, 255 East Haverhill St.

Precinct A2 — Parthum School, 255 East Haverhill St.

Precinct A3 — Rollins School, 451 Howard St.

Precinct A4 — Parthum School, 255 East Haverhill St.

 

District B — Plains/North Common

Precinct B1 — Mary Immaculate Residential Community, 189 Maple St.

Precinct B2 — Leahy School, 100 Erving Ave. (Bruce Street)

Precinct B3 — Leahy School, 100 Erving Ave. (Bruce Street)

Precinct B4 — Valebrook Apartments, Union and Summer Streets

 

District C — Arlington Neighborhood

Precinct C1 — Family Day Charter School, 404 Haverhill St.

Precinct C2 — Bruce School, 135 Butler St.

Precinct C3 — Brien Building, 355 Park St.

Precinct C4 — Arlington School, 150 Arlington St.

 

District D — Tower Hill

Precinct D1 — Bruce School, 135 Butler St.

Precinct D2 — Guilmette School, 80 Bodwell St.

Precinct D3 — Essex Towers, 45 Broadway

Precinct D4 — Essex Towers, 18 Franklin St.

 

District E — South Lawrence West

Precinct E1 — Diamond Spring Gardens, One Beacon Ave.

Precinct E2 — Frost School, 33 Hamlet St.

Precinct E3 — Frost School, 33 Hamlet St.

Precinct E4 — Elderly housing, 339A Salem St.

 

District F — South Lawrence East

Precinct F1 — South Lawrence East School, 165 Crawford St.

Precinct F2 — South Lawrence East School, 165 Crawford St.

Precinct F3 — South Lawrence East School, 165 Crawford St.

Precinct F4 — South Lawrence East School, 165 Crawford St.

 

NORTH ANDOVER

All of the town's eight precincts vote at North Andover High School.

 

ANDOVER

Precincts 1 and 3: The Cormier Youth Center, 40 Whittier Court

Precincts 4, 5, and 6: Wood Hill Middle School Gymnasium, 11 Cross St.

Precincts 2, 7, 7A, 8 and 9: The Richard J. Collins Field House at Andover High School, 80 Shawsheen Road

