Tuesday is primary day in Massachusetts. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
HAVERHILL
Ward 1, Precinct 1: Consentino School, 685 Washington St.
Ward 1, Precinct 2: Washington Square Elderly Housing, 25 Washington Square
Ward 1, Precinct 3: Haverhill High School gymnasium, 137 Monument St.
Ward 2, Precinct 1: North Point Bible College, 320 South Main St.
Ward 2, Precinct 2: Hunking School, 480 South Main St.
Ward 2, Precinct 3: Moody School, 59 Margin St.
Ward 3, Precinct 1: Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St.
Ward 3, Precinct 2: Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St.
Ward 3, Precinct 3: Universalist Unitarian Church, Ashland Street
Ward 4, Precinct 1: Nettle School, 150 Boardman St.
Ward 4, Precinct 2: Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott St.
Ward 4, Precinct 3: Kennedy Circle Elderly Housing, Kennedy Circle
Ward 5, Precinct 1: Julian Steele Elderly Housing, 772 Washington St.
Ward 5, Precinct 2: First Presbyterian Church, 346 Broadway
Ward 5, Precinct 3: West Congregation Church, 767 Broadway
Ward 6, Precinct 1: Haverhill High School, 137 Monument St.
Ward 6, Precinct 2: John Greenleaf Whittier School, 256 Concord St.
Ward 6, Precinct 3: Pentucket Lake School, 252 Concord St.
Ward 7, Precinct 1: Elderly Housing Community Room, Greystone Avenue
Ward 7, Precinct 2: Hunking School, 480 South Main St.
Ward 7, Precinct 3: Bradford Elementary School, 116 Montvale St.
METHUEN
Polls are open in Methuen from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:
Precincts 1, 2, 6, and 10: Timony Grammar School, 45 Pleasant View St.
Precincts 3, 7, 9, and 12: Tenney Grammar School, 75 Pleasant St.
Precincts 4 and 5: Park Garden Apartments, 10 Burnham Road
Precincts 8 and 11: Marsh Grammar School, 309 Pelham St.
LAWRENCE
District A — Prospect Hill
Precinct A1 — Parthum School, 255 East Haverhill St.
Precinct A2 — Parthum School, 255 East Haverhill St.
Precinct A3 — Rollins School, 451 Howard St.
Precinct A4 — Parthum School, 255 East Haverhill St.
District B — Plains/North Common
Precinct B1 — Mary Immaculate Residential Community, 189 Maple St.
Precinct B2 — Leahy School, 100 Erving Ave. (Bruce Street)
Precinct B3 — Leahy School, 100 Erving Ave. (Bruce Street)
Precinct B4 — Valebrook Apartments, Union and Summer Streets
District C — Arlington Neighborhood
Precinct C1 — Family Day Charter School, 404 Haverhill St.
Precinct C2 — Bruce School, 135 Butler St.
Precinct C3 — Brien Building, 355 Park St.
Precinct C4 — Arlington School, 150 Arlington St.
District D — Tower Hill
Precinct D1 — Bruce School, 135 Butler St.
Precinct D2 — Guilmette School, 80 Bodwell St.
Precinct D3 — Essex Towers, 45 Broadway
Precinct D4 — Essex Towers, 18 Franklin St.
District E — South Lawrence West
Precinct E1 — Diamond Spring Gardens, One Beacon Ave.
Precinct E2 — Frost School, 33 Hamlet St.
Precinct E3 — Frost School, 33 Hamlet St.
Precinct E4 — Elderly housing, 339A Salem St.
District F — South Lawrence East
Precinct F1 — South Lawrence East School, 165 Crawford St.
Precinct F2 — South Lawrence East School, 165 Crawford St.
Precinct F3 — South Lawrence East School, 165 Crawford St.
Precinct F4 — South Lawrence East School, 165 Crawford St.
NORTH ANDOVER
All of the town's eight precincts vote at North Andover High School.
ANDOVER
Precincts 1 and 3: The Cormier Youth Center, 40 Whittier Court
Precincts 4, 5, and 6: Wood Hill Middle School Gymnasium, 11 Cross St.
Precincts 2, 7, 7A, 8 and 9: The Richard J. Collins Field House at Andover High School, 80 Shawsheen Road