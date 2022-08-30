HAVERHILL — British Shakespearean actor and Gloucester resident Malcom Ingram will highlight the cast in two outdoor theater productions of "The Abolitionist's Refrain," a new play about poet and abolitionist John Greenleaf Whittier.
Performances of this premier event are Saturday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Birthplace, 305 Whittier Road. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Admission is free but donations are welcome. Rain date is Sunday, Sept. 11.
In this full play, written by Haverhill native Michael Cormier and directed by Logan Pitts, as the Civil War comes to an end poet and abolitionist John Greenleaf Whittier celebrates the 13th Amendment that brings an end to slavery. After his initial jubilation, Whittier begins to grasp the true cost of the war. A returning Union soldier and African American poet help him see that abolishing slavery brings new challenges to a divided and wounded nation. Exhausted by decades of fighting to end slavery, Whittier is at a moral crossroad.
Reservations are recommended at www.whittierbirthplace.org/events.
Visit the birthplace online at www.whittierbirthplace.org.
Plaistow to hold 9/11 ceremony
PLAISTOW — The town and its fire department will hold a 9/11 ceremony and memorial service Sunday Sept. 11, on the Town Hall Green to remember those lost on that tragic day.
The fire department's memorial service begins at 6 p.m. The town's 9/11 ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m.
Chamber to hold annual golf tournament
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual golf tournament Monday, Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road.
The day includes lunch, a New England clambake for dinner, hole competitions, and raffles
This year, you can sponsor a veteran for a day of golf. For $200 for a single player, the veteran will receive lunch, a lobster dinner, and a full day of play. To learn more about this opportunity, email president@haverhillchamber.com.
Fall lecture series kicks off at the Buttonwoods
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum fall speaker series lecture series begins Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. with Sarah Guerin, a professional Cordwainer who will discuss "Ten Footer Shoe Shops: History and Living Traditions."
The Oct. 4 program at 6 p.m. features Brenda Sullivan from the Gravestone Girls who will discuss "Past the Cemetery Gate."
Reservations are not required. These lectures are free and light refreshments will be served. For more information, send email to programs@buttonwoods.org.
Fundraiser for injured Haverhill man
HAVERHILL — Friends of Matthew Wilson, 28, a member of Haverhill High School's Class of 2012, will hold a fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m. at the AmVets function hall, 576 Primrose St. Wilson was riding his motorcycle on July 1 when he was struck by a car and suffered multiple serious injuries. Organizers said he has many more surgeries ahead of him and that proceeds from the event will help pay his medical expenses, transportation and modifications to his mother's home in Haverhill where he lives. Wilson, a HVAC technician, will be out of work for at least a year, organizers said.
The event, titled "Matt Wilson's Rockin' Road to Recovery," will include live acoustic music, a DJ, a buffet and more than 50 raffles for items such as a family four pack to the Topsfield Fair, golf for four with carts, a weekend stay with parking and breakfast at an area hotel and more.
Admission, $15, includes entry into a drawing for a $100 Market Basket gift card. For tickets or for more information, contact Linda Eason at 508-284-7960. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.