HAVERHILL — The Trustees of Whittier Birthplace recently named the visitors center at the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace for longtime Whittier Museum curator Augustine "Gus" Reusch. The Trustees held a naming ceremony on May 6 that included volunteers, Reusch's son Mark, who is the caretaker of the Birthplace, trustees as well as Birthplace Executive Director Kaleigh Pare-Shaughnessy.
Gus was unable to attend the ceremony.
The welcome center in recent years underwent renovations with help from volunteers and students at Whittier Tech.
"Gus is as knowledgeable about Whittier as anyone in Greater Haverhill," said Trustee President Arthur Veasey. "For many of his years as curator he portrayed John Greenleaf Whittier during the annual winter Snow Bound weekend, complete with a Quaker beard he grew for the event. We wanted to honor Gus for his service to the Birthplace and recognize him in his retirement."
YWCA Tribute to Women raffle tickets available
LAWRENCE — Raffle tickets are available for the 40th Tribute to Women Raffle until May 15.
This year’s raffle includes items ranging from self care and wellness to travel adventures. Proceeds support YWCA programming. Raffle tickets will also be available for purchase during the Tribute to Women Luncheon on May 17. Raffle tickets are $10 for one, $25 for three and $50 for seven and are available at ywcanema.org/tribute/raffle, where you will also find a list of raffle items. Raffle tickets for a Red Sox Experience are $75 for one and $100 for two. The Experience includes four premium tickets to the Red Sox vs. LA Dodgers game on Aug. 26 at 4:10 p.m., Field Box 17 (right behind first base, a few rows back) along with many Red Sox goodies.
Cogswell ArtSpace party is Thursday
HAVERHILL — Creative Haverhill will host a party to celebrate the future Cogswell ArtSpace, which is still raising money for renovations, Thursday, May 11, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the parking lot behind the building. In the event of rain, Creative Haverhill will set up tents. Free parking is in the Driscoll Funeral Home parking lot.
Tickets are $40 each and include cocktails by G's, and mocktails, small bites by Loaded, live music, and an art installation by local artist Helen Duncan to connect with the community, and to light up the building from the inside out.
This event is meant for ages 21 and over. Each ticket comes with one drink ticket. To order tickets visit tinyurl.com/ynhnew8n.
Tickets are a donation and funds will go towards the Cogswell ArtSpace campaign. If tickets are a financial challenge, please contact Creative Haverhill Director Erin Padilla erin.cogswellarts@gmail.com. The Cogswell is at 351 South Main St. in Bradford.
Networking at Noon Luncheon
METHUEN — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Networking at Noon Luncheon Thursday, May 11, form noon to 1:15 p.m. at Arias' Place Restaurant, 12 Hampshire St. Includes a full Caribbean buffet with soft drinks and a cash bar. Cost is $20 for members and $30 for future members.
Register online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Union job fair for Whittier Tech graduates
HAVERHILL — The United Way Labor Team in partnership with the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Union Job fair for graduating seniors at Whittier Tech on May 11 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Leadership from Merrimack Valley Building Trades, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 35, IBEW local 103, and Ironworkers Local 7 will be in attendance.
The goal is to provide to connect students who have been training in their respective trades throughout their high school career with union leaders. A union job or apprenticeship in the Merrimack Valley can provide great opportunity to students right out of high school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.