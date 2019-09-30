HAVERHILL — Officials at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School said they are working with the Haverhill Police Department after a student received a threatening message via Snapchat in which an anonymous person threatening to commit a violent act at the school on Saturday.
There were no activities scheduled at Whittier on Saturday, however there was an increased police presence, out of an abundance of caution, school officials said.
At 9 a.m. Saturday, a student reported to Haverhill Police that they had received a threatening message via the Snapchat social media service. In the message, the user threatened to "shoot up" the student's school, although the user never mentioned Whittier by name.
Whittier Superintendent Maureen Lynch praised the student for coming forward to report this threat.
"We take all threats seriously, and in this increasingly uncertain world, we are fortunate to have such a good relationship with our partners in the Haverhill Police Department," Lynch said. "While this is a nonspecific and anonymous threat, we will follow our established protocols to ensure safety on our campus."