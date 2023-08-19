HAVERHILL — Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School is offering a free grant-funded welding career training program from September to December.
The program is for unemployed and underemployed adults who are over 18-years-old and residents of Massachusetts.
Students will learn the theory and hands-on-skill of welding. All participants will be prepared to enter the field as an entry-level welder upon successful program completion. The program is a blend of in-person and virtual training.
The program will run Monday through Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. in person, and Thursdays and Fridays virtually from 4 to 8 p.m.
The in-person training takes place at Whittier Tech, at 115 Amesbury Line Road, Haverhill.
Email adulted@whittiertech.org to begin the eligibility and registration process.
Pentucket Players auditions
HAVERHILL — Pentucket Players Inc. will hold auditions for their production of the Tony-award winning puppet filled comedy, “Avenue Q,” with music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Mars, based on the book by Jeff Whitty.
The theatrical group is now casting for puppet characters; Princeton, Kate Monstet, Nicky, Rod, Trekkie Monster, Lucy, and Bad Idea Bears 1 & 2. Human characters are Gary Coleman, Brian, and Christmas Eve. The show’s contents involve adult-oriented themes.
Auditions are Monday to Wednesday, Aug. 21-23, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at HC Media, 60 Elm St.
Pre-registration is required at info@pentucketplayers.org. For more information contact John Buzzell, director, at jnbuz@comcast.net.
L
awrence Heritage lunch talks
LAWRENCE — Lawrence Heritage State Park at 1 Jackson St. at Canal Street offers a lineup of speakers and topics for its August “Bring Your Own Lunch” program. All presentations run from noon to approximately 1 p.m. and are free and open to the public.
The series starts on Aug. 23, with Department of Conservation and Recreation History 101 by Sean Fisher, DCR archivist, and continues on Aug. 30, with the Rise of Socialism in the Merrimack Valley by local historian Thomas Spitalere.
Cold water and snacks are provided and free parking is available in a visitor lot on Mill Street behind Lawrence Heritage. For more information, contact Rich Padova at 978-794-1655.
HHS Class of 1966 party
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill High School Class of 1966 reunion committee invites classmates to a complimentary informal birthday party at Haverhill Country Club on Sept. 16, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event will include a cookout with hamburgers, hot dogs and salads, as well as a cake.
Entertainment is by musician Eric McFadden. This is a free event but donations will be accepted to keep these events and reunions going. Make checks payable to Haverhill High Class of 1966 and mail to Kathy Bresnahan, 30 Woodland Way, Haverhill, 01830.
Please RSVP by Sept. 4 to Vinny Ferrante at vinfer@comcast.net.
Woodbridge School is now enrolling
ANDOVER — The Woodbridge School, at 32 Osgood St. is now enrolling. The school has limited openings in its preschool classroom for children 2.9- to 4-years-old.
The Willows Classroom for preschoolers is a great fit for children entering their first preschool experience. The three-teacher teams offer the attention and care for Willows as they learn and grow.
Children are able to have daily explorations in art, nature, math concepts, literacy and sensory activities. They collaborate and learn through interactions with others. Children compose their own learning at Woodbridge School while teachers listen, observe, document and reflect as a co-learner in their students’ discoveries.
Email questions to sganong@mypcd.org.
