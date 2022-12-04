HAVERHILL — This year's VFW Santa Parade included a float from Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School that was created by dozens of students and highlighted the school's new Marine Technology program.
Whittier Superintendent Maureen Lynch said students continued the tradition of designing and building a float for the parade.
This year’s blue-and-white float depicted water and whitecaps, with a white Whittier Tech boat riding the waves with penguins as its passengers. The school launched its Marine Technology program for the 2022-2023 school year, to meet a demand for service technicians along the East Coast.
The 58th Annual VFW Santa Parade, which was held on Sunday, Nov. 20, saw a revision to its float awards categories, eliminating "best school float" and introducing these four new categories and this year's winners: Best Overall Float, Covanta; Most Christmas Spirit, Sacred Hearts School in Bradford; Most Original, Bartlett School and Assessment Center, and Best Parade Theme float, Nots Barber Shop. This year’s parade theme was Santa’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Party.
Whittier's float was designed by Art Instructor Paul Murray, who worked with art classes, the Art Club, and many career pathways to make this year's effort a success.
Lynch said carpentry students built a form to secure the boat to the float and wood forms to make the waves and the form of a polar bear.
Metal Fabrication students built an armature with a spring to hold the narwhal at the front of the boat, and springs for under the polar bear's water skis.
Students in Auto Body/Collision Repair cleaned and re-painted the boat and cowling on the outboard motor that was provided by Marine Technology.
Electrical students set up the float's brake lights and power outlets, while art students made paper mache penguins, a narwhal and polar bear, painted the side boards, and contributed to making fabric look like water and waves around the boat.
Murray along with Marine Technology Instructor Mike Murray, Whittier Tech cheerleaders, and Art Club members accompanied the float along the parade route.
Librarian and Media Specialist Rich Porcelli and school maintenance staff member Josh Bellman drove the float. Porcelli has maneuvered the school float and served as sound producer for 25 parades.
“It is always nice to hear the excited shouts of "Look, here comes the Whittier Float" and to see the smiles and the people dancing to the music,'” Porcelli said. “After 25 parades of walking along with, riding on, and then driving the float, it is the main thing I am going to miss.”
Porcelli passed the keys to the float to Bellman, who will take over driving duties next year.
“The Santa Parade is always a highlight of the holiday season, and our students are proud to contribute to the event and show the skills they have acquired,” Lynch said. "Congratulations to all who contributed to this project."
