HAVERHILL — Whittier Vocational Technical High School senior Chloe Simard of Haverhill has been nominated as a U.S. Presidential Scholar.
It is one of the highest honors given to high school students, as only about 3,000 students across the country are nominated each year and up to 161 of nominated students are selected.
According to an announcement by Whittier Superintendent Maureen Lynch, Simard is in the school's Allied Health Program where she carries a 4.22 grade-point average and maintains high honors.
A member of the National Honor Society, Simard hopes to continue her education and become a pediatric surgeon.
She is one of just six career technical education students in Massachusetts nominated this year, Lynch said.
As an OSHA certified, licensed Certified Nursing Assistant who is also certified in CPR, first aid, and basic life support, Simard works at Whittier Rehabilitation Center in Haverhill as a CNA as part of her cooperative education, and volunteers in the children’s unit at the local hospital, Lynch said.
Simard is also a varsity athlete, playing volleyball and lacrosse, and is involved in the Whittier Chess Club.
“Chloe is a dedicated athlete, student and member of our community,” Lynch said. “She is one of the hardest working students in our senior class. She expects nothing short of excellence in everything she does.”
Simard and her fellow nominees were recognized by the Massachusetts Association of Vocational Administrators during its general membership meeting in Marlborough on March 3.
Jeffrey Riley, Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner, presented each student with an award on behalf of the state.
The families of each of the nominees were on hand to celebrate the students’ recognition, and met with Riley and MAVA members following the event.
“This is a tremendous day, because what we do on a daily basis and what drives us and what we’re passionate about, is our students,” said MAVA President and Assabet Valley Regional Vocational School District Superintendent Ernest Houle. “We’re lucky any time we get to celebrate our students like this, and we applaud each of them for their years of hard work and dedication.”