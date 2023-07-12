HAVERHILL — Whittier Tech students won gold at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta last month.
Juniors Gabirella Ortiz of Haverhill; Nathaniel Shramko of Groveland; Katherine Rocco of Newburyport; and Caden Roberge and Owen Brannelly of Amesbury worked with seniors Royal Almonte and Amely Hussien of Haverhill. The team competed June 19-23.
“All of our students who attended the SkillsUSA National Conference demonstrated their professionalism, determination, comradery and intelligence,” Superintendent Maureen Lynch said in a press release.
SkillsUSA is a partnership between students, teachers and industry workers to help middle-school, high-school and college/post-secondary students prepare for careers in the trades. The organization serves more than 331,000 students and instructors annually.
The national conference recognizes excellence in career and technical education. Each of the seven members of the Whittier Tech team won a gold medal in their respective areas.
Shramko won a gold medal in electronics technology and was awarded electronic tools from Knipex, a sponsor of the competition.
Brannelly, Ortiz and Rocco won awards in the Career Pathways Showcase for Design and Visual Communication. The three organized Whittier Tech’s Credit for Life event this past May.
Almonte, Hussein and Roberge created an educational board game in hopes of reinforcing the SkillsUSA Framework. The board game explores the career and technical programs most commonly found in STEM schools. They won gold in the Career Pathways Showcase for Business, Management and Technology.
“We are extremely proud of their accomplishments at the conference,” Lynch said in a press release. “They truly represented Whittier Tech well.”
Follow Monica on Twitter at @MonicaSager3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.