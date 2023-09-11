ANDOVER — Who pays for the work when a giant tree growing on town land falls in a yard or on a house?
Who pays for the tree removal? The damage to the house?
In Andover, at least, the town is maintaining a list of town-owned trees that have fallen on private property, said Town Manager Andrew Flanagan.
“We assume responsibility in those instances,” he said. “In terms of damage from town-owned trees, residents are encouraged to file a claim with the town.”
At least one incident of this kind happened in Shawsheen Village during the torrential rain, wind and hail storm Friday.
It’s likely similar incidents took place elsewhere in the storm tossed Merrimack Valley.
There were reports of some 50 trees falling on houses in Andover during the storm, according to the fire chief.
On Saturday afternoon, the longtime residents of 11 Canterbury St., George and Ruth Martin, stood at the end of the driveway to their Queen Anne-style home in the Shawsheen Village section of Andover.
Behind them, an enormous maple was uprooted on the roadside where it had been growing in the strip of land, a curb strip, that runs between the sidewalk and street.
On the lawn of the white clapboard house was the maple, its branches against the exterior with its distinctive mix of gables and dormers.
The Martins had a tree company come and remove branches and a limb that fell in the backyard, but the tree out front is the town’s responsibility, Ruth said.
“That’s a town tree,” she said turning and looking at the fallen maple. “So, I’m waiting for the town to do something because otherwise I’ve got to pay $4,000 to have it removed.”
The tree hit the gas service on the side of the house, cracking the fixture, so the Martins made a call and had the gas to the house shut off.
