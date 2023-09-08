TOPSFIELD — The 205th Topsfield Fair, which runs Sept. 29 to Oct. 9, will host its fifth annual Hot Dog Eating Contest, sponsored by the B’nai B’rith Booth. And the big question is will last year’s record of 10¼-pound hot dogs in 7 minutes be broken?
The chow down will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 3 p.m. on the Trianon Stage at the fairgrounds.
Contestants, who must be over 16 years olds to participate, will have 7 minutes to consume as many ¼-pound Hebrew National Hot Dogs (including buns) as they can. These jumbo-sized hot dogs are twice the size of standard dogs. The first 15 people to register, beginning at 2:30 p.m. on the day of the contest at the Trianon Stage, will participate. Each competitor must complete an entry form and a waiver form prior to the deadline for entry. Contestants can also pre-register online at www.topsfieldfair.org/event/hot-dog-eating-contest/. There is no cost to participate.
Each contestant will begin with six hot dogs with buns. More hot dogs will be brought to a contestant as they eat the last one. Each contestant will also begin the contest with two glasses of water to drink while consuming the hot dogs. Additional water is provided as needed.
The winner will receive $205 from the B’nai B’rith Booth at the Topsfield Fair.
