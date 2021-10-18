HOUSTON — Who would’ve thought?
Really.
Last year was one of the worst seasons in the 121-year history of the Boston Red Sox. It started by trading transcendent superstar Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers and got worse when the club hit rock bottom in the pandemic season.
The season could be summed up by one word: “no.” As in no pitching, no excitement, no fans and, well, no immediate hope.
It was a mess, one that would surely take years to clean up. Championship contention seemed a long way off, leaving fans apathetic and the Red Sox irrelevant.
How quickly things have changed.
Now, the Red Sox are three wins away from the World Series, and if the ratings and attendance figures are to be believed, baseball is as big in Boston as ever. Maybe bigger.
This wasn’t supposed to happen, and nobody — nobody! — saw this coming.
Coming into the season, expectations for the Red Sox were modest at best. The team was clearly going to be better than the trash heap we saw in 2020, but with only low-cost, incremental acquisitions like Kiké Hernández and Hunter Renfroe, the ceiling still seemed pretty low.
Most fans would have been happy with a winning record, a third-place finish, and a team that was at least competitive enough to stay in the hunt past the trade deadline. At least that would have been progress.
They did much better than that. The Red Sox came out of the gate so hot that they completely reset the expectations of the fanbase, and after a grind of a second half, they survived one of the most competitive playoff races in recent memory.
And those low-cost, incremental additions? Renfroe became one of the best bang-for-your-buck free agent signings in recent team history, and Hernández turned into an outstanding everyday player and is having one of the best postseasons anyone has ever had.
Now, a World Series title doesn’t seem so crazy.
Considering the team’s trajectory after 2020, it’s not an exaggeration to say this season could go down as one of the most important in club history.
Baseball doesn’t occupy the same place in the sports landscape as it used to, and neither do the Red Sox.
Once the undisputed top dog in town, the Red Sox have been surpassed by the New England Patriots over the past two decades, and a multiyear teardown and rebuild would have likely cost the team even more ground relative to its peers.
With that in mind, and after all the hardship caused by the pandemic, fans clearly recognize this run for the gift it is and aren’t taking it for granted. TV ratings have doubled from last year and are particularly up among younger fans, and relative to other clubs, the Red Sox have been among the highest-drawing teams in baseball.
And since the playoffs began, the scene at Fenway Park has been nothing short of epic.
Players, coaches, media members and fans alike have all described the crowds for the first three home playoff games as among the best anyone can remember.
The AL Wild Card Game against New York and the ALDS-clinching Game 4 against Tampa Bay in particular were outstanding, and when Xander Bogaerts homered against the Yankees in the first inning of the Wild Card Game, Fenway Park looked and sounded like a big college football student section after a touchdown.
That’s what the Houston Astros will be walking into for Games 3-5 this week. and that’s why, with the series tied 1-1, the Red Sox are officially the team to beat.
Forget about playing with house money. Forget about “anything that happens now will be gravy.”
After everything they’ve already accomplished, and with three home games and a chance to clinch the pennant at Fenway Park, this team deserves a little more credit.
They can win this thing.
