BOSTON — The job offers a lofty title, six-figure salary and an office in the historic Massachusetts State House. But there’s little constitutional authority or opportunity for advancement — unless the governor steps down or dies.
Regardless, nine people are seeking a four-year term as the state’s lieutenant governor, a position that operates largely in the shadows of the governor’s office.
The decision by Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito not to seek a third term in November sparked a wide-open scramble to fill the state’s No. 2 job that has attracted a larger-than-normal field of contenders.
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll is among those running for the state Democratic Party’s nomination, along with Boston businessman Bret Bero and Lois Pines, a former state senator from Belmont. Michael Lake, a nonprofit operator and two-time former statewide candidate for office from Malden and Scott Donoghue of Melrose, have also filed paperwork to run.
Paul Loscocco of Holliston, a former Republican state representative who ran for this position in 2010 as an independent, is also seeking the job.
Several state lawmakers are running as well, including Sens. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield, Eric Lesser, D-Longmeadow, and Tami Gouveia, D-Acton.
Besides filling in for the governor, the only other required duty is serving on the 10-member Executive Council, which usually meets once a week and votes on judicial nominations and pardons.
Whomever is elected gets a salary of $165,000 — among the highest for a lieutenant governor in the country, according to the nonprofit Council on State Governments.
States have different expectations of lieutenant governors. The No. 2 in Texas files legislation, appoints lawmakers to committees and serves as president of the state Senate, often casting tie-breaking votes.
A handful of states — including Maine, New Hampshire and Arizona — don’t even have lieutenant governors.
Some that do have considered eliminating the position, though such a move hasn’t gained much traction in the Bay State.
In Massachusetts the job is connected to the governor. While the lieutenant generally has several staff members, he or she must share in the $5 million budget for the governor’s office, according to the Executive Office of Administration & Finance.
Even though candidates for governor and lieutenant governor run separately in party primaries, winners are matched on the general election ballot.
Polito teamed up with Baker more than a year ahead of the 2014 Republican state convention. The pair had developed professional ties during their previous tenures in local government, and Polito helped court conservatives and female voters to overcome a GOP primary race and win the general election.
Attorney General Maura Healey, who is widely considered to be the frontrunner in the Democratic race for governor, hasn’t hinted at whom she favors for a second-in-command among the current field of contenders.
Neither has former state representative Geoff Diehl, the perceived frontrunner in the Republican race for governor.
Sometimes the process of selecting a gubernatorial running-mate produces an odd couple. Such was the case with former Gov. Michael Dukakis and Lt. Gov. Evelyn Murphy, whose contentious relationship played out in the headlines.
Dukakis even accused Murphy of trying to stage a “coup” by wading into a prickly budget impasse with the Legislature while he was away on a trip to Europe.
Political observers say the lieutenant governor’s job is often a springboard for higher office, which is why the field of candidates is usually crowded.
When Gov. Bill Weld stepped down in 1997, then Lt. Gov. Paul Cellucci moved into the corner office. When Cellucci was tapped to become U.S. Ambassador to Canada in 2001, Lt. Gov. Jane Swift took the helm.
So far, Polito hasn’t hinted at a run for higher office but, still holds onto a sizable campaign war chest — more than $2.4 million as of Jan. 31 — that she has accumulated over several years.
