SALEM, N.H. — Seventy-year-old George MacLean places buckets around his living room strategically. Each one sits below a soft spot in the roof, catching drops of water that slip through.
MacLean worked overtime during July’s relentless rainfall to empty and replace each — again and again and again.
Now, an observant stranger has stepped in with volunteers to do away with the need altogether before snow starts to fly.
William Rowe says he was at his parents’ Salem, New Hampshire, home, next door to MacLean’s, when he noticed the man up on his roof with a tarp.
“It obviously caught my attention right away,” Rowe said. “I didn’t really know him, but asked if there was anything we could do to help.”
The two got talking about MacLean’s service in the U.S. Marines, the devastating loss of his wife Mary Anne back in 2017, and how quickly bills have piled up.
In 2019, a diagnosis of peripheral neuropathy explained why he was feeling weak and numb.
“He told me, ‘we’re going to redo the roof with your permission and see what we can do about putting siding all the way around,’’ MacLean said. “All this time I’m thinking, ‘this is some kind of a joke or scam.’”
It wasn’t. Rowe needed a few months to collect donations — aided by a GoFundMe page and local businesses. But he returned with supplies and help.
“Lansing Industries in Salem gave us a great price on materials. Lowe’s chipped in, too,” he said. “The entire girls’ volleyball team at Methuen High (of which his daughter is a member) came to help and do all kinds of landscaping.”
Rowe, who has experience with contracting work, and others plan to return mid-October for another day of cleanup.
“I would just like to thank everyone who has helped me,” MacLean said. “It means so much.”