HAVERHILL — The 15th annual Wild Rover Series kicks off in person with Maria's Frozen Shamrock 3-mile run Sunday, Feb. 27, at 11 a.m. in front of Maria's Restaurant on Essex Street. This first race in the series will be followed by the Claddagh Pub 4-mile run on March 6 in Lawrence then on March 12 the Owen and Ollie's Irish Clover 5-mile run in Dracut.
Entry fee is $40 per race (or $110 for all three) and includes medals and for the first 300 to register, event shirts plus a race bib, timing chip, an after party and more. A virtual series is offered as well. Wild Rover Series sweatshirts are available for $40 each.
To register or for more information, visit wildroverseries.com.
Business Awards Breakfast planned
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Business Awards Breakfast Friday, March 11, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Atkinson Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive, Atkinson.
This year's award winners include: Arts & Culture: Creative Haverhill; Education: MakeIT Haverhill; Family-Owned Business: Holland Flowers; Health: AgeSpan (formerly Elder Services of Merrimack Valley); Pioneer of the Year, Haverhill Print Cafe; Restaurant, The Barking Dog; Retail/Wholesale, Sweet Hill Farm LLC; Rookie of the Year, Merrimack Valley Eats; Service for Non-Profit, Emmaus; Technology, WHAV; Women in Business, Leanne Eastman; Volunteer of the Year, Elaine Barker; John E. Ratka Award, Veterans Northeast Outreach Center Inc., and Business of the Year, Haverhill Family Health Center.
The Chamber will also be honoring its 2021 Business of the Month winners.
Cost to attend is $50 per person or $400 for a table of 10. To register, visit online at https://tinyurl.com/msu2uxe2 or contact Kate Martin at kate@haverhillchamber.com or call 978-373-5663.
Nominations sought for 39th Annual Tribute to Women
HAVERHILL/LAWRENCE — The YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts is seeking nominations of women who have made a difference in their work and community. Nominations will be accepted through March 2 and can be sent to the YWCA, Attention: Eunice Zeigler, 38 Lawrence St., Lawrence, MA 01840 or online at www.ywcanema.org/tribute. The Tribute to Women luncheon takes place at the Andover Country Club on May 12 at noon. This event serves as the YWCA’s major fundraising event. Sponsorships are also available by accessing the website.
A hallmark of Tribute is that women honored come from all walks of life; their contributions are varied, and all are remarkable in their own unique way. Since 1983, the YWCA’s Tribute to Women awards luncheon has recognized over 1,200 Merrimack Valley and North Shore women leaders from business and community organizations. This year, Tribute to Women’s Diamond sponsor is Pfizer.
YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts was founded in the 1890s to assure that women have the tools, skills and opportunities they need to become and remain personally and economically self-sufficient.
Virtual support groups forming
LAWRENCE — All survivors of domestic violence or sexual assault who are 18 or older and currently living in Massachusetts are invited to join a virtual support group. Groups are a free and confidential resource offered by the YWCA of Northeastern Massachusetts. All groups are held via Zoom and enthusiastically welcome all identities and experiences. Survivors are welcome to register for one or multiple of the following groups:
Men’s support group meets Mondays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Women’s support group meets Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
LGBTQ+ support group meets Wednesdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Registration is open through the end of April. Participants are welcome even if they can’t make the full 90 minutes or commit to every week.
To register for the men’s or LGBTQ+ groups, call 781-477-2313. To register for the women’s group, call 978-374-6121.
Walnut Square recipe book seeks entries
HAVERHILL — Walnut Square School plans to publish another cookbook and alumni are invited to participate. Once published, copies will be available for purchase.
To participate, please submit one or two of your favorite recipes along with any photos you would like to include by March 1. Organizers will compile all the recipes and photos over the next month or so and publish a cookbook full of appetizers, entrees and desserts that will be sold during the spring fundraiser.
For an entry template, visit https://tinyurl.com/mpdfw2d5.
Print the template and hand write your recipe, or make a copy and type it. Please include the years you attended Walnut Square School. If you have any school pictures, please include them.
Email recipes and related information or questions to Jen Rubera at jrubera@haverhill-ps.org or Jacqui Brent at jbrent@haverhill-ps.org. You can also mail recipes to: Walnut Square School, 645 Main St., Haverhill, MA 01830.