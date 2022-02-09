HAVERHILL — Wildflower Montessori preschools, Marigold and Wisteria, as well as the newly opened toddler program, Snowdrop Montessori at 181 Washington St., invite families to learn more about the micro schools at upcoming information sessions. Sessions are on Feb. 15 at Wisteria Montessori School, 76 Merrimack St., and on March 8 at Marigold Montessori School, 26 White St.
Please email infohaverhill@wildflowerschools.org for registration information and to register for childcare during the sessions.
Snowdrop, Marigold and Wisteria Montessori schools are part of the Wildflower network, an ecosystem of decentralized Montessori micro schools that support children, teachers, and parents. Wildflower aspires to give all children and families the opportunity to choose high quality learning environments. To learn more about the Haverhill Wildflower schools, visit wildflowerschools.org.
Talk on the Luce family
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum will host a free talk by Nancy Lebar titled "The Luce Family, Haverhill Archeological Society and the Collection," Tuesday, Feb. 15.
The program begins at 6 p.m., in person. Masks are required. No reservations needed. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information, email programs@buttonwoods.org.