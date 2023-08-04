SALEM, N.H. – Starting today, at 11:30 a.m., when 13 Salem boys walk into the “A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center” in Bristol, Connecticut, together, everything changes.
They officially become “wards” of Little League Baseball, Inc.
Until they lose two games, parents and other family members, will have only scheduled visits with their boys before and after games, practices or “free time.”
The boys and coaches will take their place in the dormitories, get a practice in, meet the other 11 teams – New England, Metro and Mid-Atlantic regions – also staying there.
“It’s about kids and baseball, which is what it should be,” said Salem Little League All-Stars manager Steve Quinn, who learned the rules of the road in Bristol over the next six days via a Zoom meeting with managers and administrators from all of teams playing.
“The boys have cell phones to stay in touch with their families,” said Quinn.
The “campus” has ping pong tables, pool tables, a gaming room and, of course, a full-fledged cafeteria.
Oh yes, there is a pool.
The theme is team and together in Bristol, said Quinn.
“One kid can’t leave the campus,” said Quinn. “The boys are to be together at all times, which is the way it should be.”
Quinn said it is very similar to the experience in Cooperstown (N.Y.) Dreams Park, which his entire team participated in the last week of June.
The kids lived together in their own cabin with eight sets of bunk beds.
“Same rules there are as here, except they were a little more lenient in Cooperstown,” said Quinn. “The parents stayed in hotels and the kids were with us. Honestly, it’s the way it should be at this time of year.”
While all of the games can be seen on ESPN+, a internet-based network, the semifinal and final games will be shown live on the ESPN.
In Williamsport, all of the games are televised live on the ESPN network of stations.
Practice time is of the essence with four practice fields and one main field, Breen Field, where all the games will be played over six days.
Salem plays the second game on Saturday at 1 p.m. against the Maine state champs, Gray-New Gloucester.
The winner moves on to the winner’s bracket semifinals on Monday at 9 a.m. against the Massachusetts (Canton)-Vermont (St. Johnsbury) winner.
The team will watch a special Little League Challenger Series game at Breen Field on Friday night.
If Salem were to win the championship game on Thursday, they would not go home, instead jumping on a bus and heading to Williamsport, Pa.
“We’ve been building for this for a long time,” said Salem’s manager. “It’s been a fun ride, a wild ride so far, but it’s also been the best, sharing this with so many people. The support in Salem is incredible for baseball. We appreciate it.”
