Renee Mallett wears many hats. She’s a mother, author, entrepreneur and artist, to start.
A dive into her works expands the list to include ghost hunter, adventurer and historian.
Mallett, 42, is the author of “The ‘Peyton Place’ Murder” and “Lost Towns of New England,” both published in 2021, as well as eight other books. She has also contributed to several anthologies.
The two most recent books are products of the pandemic.
“The normal timeline for publishing was all messed up. They needed more content, and I had this idea that I had had for a while,” Mallett says. “It ended up that I was writing two books at once.”
“The ‘Peyton Place’ Murder,” subtitled “The True Crime Story Behind the Novel That Shocked the Nation,” weaves a historic New Hampshire crime with a popular retelling.
Author Grace Metalious based one of the main characters in her 1956 novel “Peyton Place” on Barbara Roberts, who in 1946 shot her abusive father and buried his body under a sheep pen in Metalious’ hometown of Gilmanton, New Hampshire.
The book, set before and after World War II, was a huge hit, selling 60,000 copies in its first 10 days and staying on the bestseller list for more than a year. It was adapted into a movie and TV show, and Metalious’ sequel, “Return to Peyton Place,” also spurred a film and soap opera.
In “The ‘Peyton Place’ Murder,” Mallett looks at the lives of both Metalious, a mother, school principal’s wife and former mill worker who died at age 39, and Roberts, who pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter and served a year in jail before receiving a full pardon.
The response has been one of the strongest to her work, Mallett says. The nonfiction book, available in e-book, trade paperback and audio formats, reached the top spot of bestselling criminology new releases on Amazon when it was published on June 15.
“People have loved it. I’m working on another true crime story now, by chance in the same sort of 1940s time period,” Mallett says. “I sort of fell in love with New England during that time.”
A hands-on approach
For “Lost Towns of New England,” Mallett found herself and her 16-year-old daughter — one of five children — on the road.
“When I was researching, at the beginning of the pandemic, we’d go out and be the only car on the road,” she says, “headed to these middle-of-nowhere places that used to be towns.”
Released in September in hardcover, paperback and digital, “Lost Towns” explores the history of abandoned villages such as the religious community Gay City in Connecticut; the resort town of Unity Springs in New Hampshire; and the Colonial settlement Dogtown in Gloucester and Rockport, Massachusetts.
Librarians and local historians became some of the most valuable resources for Mallett, handing over publications, research, photographs and retellings of the often forgotten spots.
“So many of my other books deal with ghost stories and local legends, things that would be on the outskirts of other stories,” she says. “A lot of research for this book came organically, from that past work.”
These books and others have come together in a studio space outside of Mallett’s Windham home. She jokes about a “barely controlled chaos” there, with kids ranging in age from 4 to 18.
She compares her upbringing to that of her children, who watch their mother create for a living.
“I’ve always been a writer, even before I could write. My dad was an artist. He was a stay-at-home parent while my mom worked more traditional jobs,” she says. “Even as a little kid, I’d tell stories and he would write them for me. He’d illustrate and put the pages together after with staples.”
Mallett explains that her dad created and published his own coloring book when she was younger, and he was well-versed in a range of artistic mediums.
Besides her many books, Mallett has published articles on topics that range from travel to celebrity interviews to fashion reporting.
She is a founding member of Nova Art Studios in North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, where she can be found on the third Thursday of every month and during open studios and other events.
“I get to be in the company of very talented artists there,” she says.
Outside of writing and creating art, Mallett keeps bees and runs Amaranth & Rue, an artisan line of bath and beauty products.
She also owns a bookstore and comic shop, Pop Cultured, at Mill No. 5 in Lowell, Mass.
Closer to home, she is a member of the Windham Historic District/Heritage Commission, which serves as a resource to help preserve and document the town’s history, and on the board of directors for the New Hampshire Library Trustee Association, supporting elected library trustees and advocating for the state’s libraries.￼
