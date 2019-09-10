WINDHAM — The community's schools are being celebrated with a new year and new spaces.
Ceremonies to officially unveil the new and improved Golden Brook School and Windham Middle School were held Tuesday night.
The multi-year, $38 million construction project to improve schools was approved by voters at the polls in March 2017, with the plan helping double the size of the elementary school, serving preschool through fourth grade.
At the middle school, construction also helped address longstanding issues with overcrowding, including the re-configuring of classrooms for better staff use.
The unveiling Tuesday gave the community a look inside both schools to see the new expanded spaces. A ribbon-cutting started at Golden Brook, then another ceremony was held at the middle school followed by tours.