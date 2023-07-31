WINDHAM — Curiosity may have killed the cat, but it might help out the local flora and fauna this weekend in Windham.
The town’s Conservation Commission is taking stock of its wildlife, natural spaces, and local ecology and invited community members to get involved with an event called BioBlitz, on Saturday.
The commission teamed up with Moosewood Ecological, an organization dedicated to finding ways to conserve nature in New England.
“Last time, we found 25 to 300 species in the first weekend,” said Steven Lamonde, one of the organizers of BioBlitz from Moosewood Ecological. “This time looking for even more.”
While Moosewood Ecological and the town held two guided walks Saturday, one at 10 a.m. at Foster’s Pond and the other at 1 p.m. at Clyde Pond, Lamonde said the event was celebrated the whole weekend.
The BioBlitz program was started by National Geographic to encourage communities to learn more about their town’s wildlife. It utilizes an application called iNaturalist that a user can use to upload photos of animals, insects, fish and plants.
If the user knows what they are looking at, they can select the species, if they don’t, there’s a search function where professional naturalists and ecologists, as well as hobbyists, can comment.
Right now, Lamonde is the expert keeping an eye on entries from the Windham area. He said that it was important for people to know that they can use the app year-round, not just during the BioBlitz event.
“We hope to visit the other town properties, but this BioBlitz, it’s important to see what’s in the backyards and fill in the important gaps, whether those are spatial gaps or temporal ones,” Lamonde said. He said, depending on the hour of the day, different butterflies or moths are present, and different creatures are active at different times of the year.
“We at Moosewood don’t have the staff and the town doesn’t have the budget to do this all the time,” Lamonde said. “By reaching out to the community, we get this powerful support to fill in missing gaps within the dataset.”
Dave Curto, vice chair of the Conservation Commission, said that not only is Moosewood Ecological helping run the event, the organization is also running studies on 500 acres of Windham conservation lands.
Curto said this type of research is necessary so that communities know what type of wildlife is in their midst to help protect it.
“It’s going to enable the planning and zoning boards to gauge the protection levels of areas that may be considered for development,” said Curto. “Having an understanding of what types of creatures and animals we have in our town can also help us to stabilize environments for those species to have the greatest benefits for food, water and shelter.”
Curto said the commission is looking to plan another event the fall and hopefully do more in 2024. Curto said he especially hopes to lead one in the springtime.
Even if there aren’t any more blitz weekends in the near future, Curto said that community members can always use the iNaturalist app to help out Moosewood Ecological with cataloging Windham’s wildlife.
“iNautralist is free and can be used by anyone,” Curto said. “You can document things in your own yard. You never know when someone takes a picture of a turtle in their yard, it could turn out to be something endangered.”
Katelyn Sahagian can be reached at ksahagian@northofboston.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.