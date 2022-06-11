WINDHAM — The community gathered Friday evening to celebrate Windham High School’s eleventh graduating class.
Members of the Class of 2022, who were just beginning grade school when Windham High first opened its doors, were handed diplomas amid cheers and praise from loved ones.
The 240 students also listened to words of advice from School Board Chairwoman Shannon Ulery, Superintendent Kori Alice Becht and Principal Stephen Sierpina.
Valedictorian Veronika Luchanok and Salutatorian Kyle Gschwend addressed their classmates collectively for the last time.
This year’s commencement speaker was former Chief Justice John T. Broderick Jr., who has also served as dean and president of the University of New Hampshire School of Law.
Since 2015, Broderick has spoken publicly about ending the stigma surrounding mental health.
