WINDHAM — Ethan Kjersgard, Windham High School class president, dispensed with offering his graduating class advice about their future, and instead reflected on the challenges they overcame during the pandemic and on their many accomplishments.
"This is the real class of 2021," he said, before rattling off the names of many of his fellow Jaguars and highlighting accomplishments ranging from expertly choreographing musicals and plays, excelling in music and dance competitions, painting, sculpting, photography and E-sports, raising money for Boston Children's Hospital, and their outstanding showings in sports, including winning their first Division 1 boys soccer state championship.
His speech drew hearty laughs and resounding cheers from his classmates.
He also reminded them about their less obvious achievements, the ones he said did not receive the same level of notoriety as others, such as classmates who simply brightened up a room with their infections smiles and upbeat attitudes, cleaning up after the senior prank and helping to coordinate a COVID-19 testing program.
"They truly represent an upper echelon who will go on to achieve amazing things, but ... all of this graduation jargon has been said and done long before our own little ceremony," he told the 225 member class. "I could easily say, we did it ... congratulations ... good job ... and flash a big smile, but that is being done on thousands of different soccer fields, by thousands of different class presidents, sitting in front of thousands of classes of 2021.
"I can’t do it," he said. "It doesn’t feel right. It doesn’t feel genuine. There is something deep down in me that makes me feel like I have more to say - something real ... something authentic ... something original."
Commencement ceremonies for Windham High's Class of 2021 took place on the school's athletics field on Friday, June 11. No sooner had the class taken its seats then rain began to fall, but it stopped minutes later to the relief of graduates and their guests.
Valedictorian Nicole Zhou reflected on her classmates' high school careers beginning with their freshman year and noting their junior year was unlike any experienced before.
She called it "the year of resilience."
"The pandemic brought about some harsh realities we never would have wished to experience," she said. "Whether it was the loss of normalcy or the onset of pandemic-induced junioritis, we learned the hard way that our lives could be upended at any moment. We learned that it was a mistake to take anything for granted. But the greatest lesson we learned was simply that much of life is beyond our control, and the humility in knowing that fact has made us all stronger."
Salutatorian Austin Wu made a little noise to begin his speech by blasting a fog horn sound using a party air horn he held up high.
He told his classmates to hold onto what makes them smile and what drives them forward and generates success, whether physically or emotionally.
"If there’s anything the past 18 months have shown us, it’s that life is not all sunshine and rainbows," Wu said. "Yet, you all have held steadfast to the beliefs and passions that make your identity unique. For that, I am truly in awe at your resilience and fortitude."
School Superintendent Richard Langlois told the class that he is retiring and that it was his last address to a Windham High graduating class.
He had a special message for the parents of students who struggle.
"Their commitment and devotion to that child, that unconditional love and the pride that they have knowing that a solemn belief in that child, put a diploma in their hand," he said.