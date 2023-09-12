WINDHAM — A somber gathering at the Windham Fire Department on Monday honored those who died during 9/11.
After the national anthem, the firefighter and police prayers were read, and Fire Chief Thomas McPherson spoke about the importance of events remembering the lives lost.
McPherson commended the young people coming out to the event as well. He said it was rewarding to see children come and show respect for people who died before they were even born.
“It’s up to us to educate [the younger generations],” McPherson said. “Twenty-two years ago, people thought they were leaving to work for the day. Now, they don’t do that today, but we do.”
Windham was one of the towns invited down to Ground Zero, McPherson said. He toured the rubble and said that it wasn’t something he could describe, and would be something he could never forget.
“It’s something you see on TV in third world countries and say how could this happen here,” said McPherson, “I’ll never forget the sight, the smells. It was overwhelming.”
At a small breakfast after the event, family members of town firefighters and police officers gathered to talk and experience some joy after the somber remembrance.
To some, like Doreen Demone, the memorials will always be a reminder of the sacrifice firefighters make every day. Demone’s husband was a firefighter in Windham, and though he passed four years ago, she said there’s not a moment when sirens go by that she doesn’t worry for the firefighters aboard the engine.
“Our firefighters need to be honored and by doing this we honor them for everything they do,” said Demone. “For me, they could be gone in a day.”
Paul Kelly, a first-year firefighter in Windham, had put his two small daughters, Rae, 3, and Hannah, 1, on the front bumper of one of the fire engines after the ceremony. Kelly served as a Petty Officer Third Class in the Navy.
To him, remembering 9/11 is not just about the first responders, but also the military service members who continued the War on Terror.
“It’s important to remember the events and all those we lost because of it,” Kelly said.
Zachary Zins, a fourth generation Windham firefighter said that he’s been coming to 9/11 remembrances for as long as they’ve been happening.
“If we don’t do this, one day it won’t be remembered the same way,” said Zins.
