Windham man, 24, arrested after days of alleged assaults

WINDHAM – A Windham man known to local police was arrested Tuesday after police say he held his girlfriend against her will, pointed a loaded gun at her face and threatened to kill her.
Deione Ferrone, 24, of 6 Juniper Road, is facing multiple felony charges including two counts of second degree assault: strangulation; criminal threatening with a deadly weapon; criminal restraint; first degree assault with a firearm; criminal threatening; and possession of a handgun: career criminal.
He faces two additional misdemeanor charges for domestic violence.
According to Capt. Mike Caron, the woman told police Ferrone assaulted her multiple times between Jan. 15 and Jan. 18. She said Ferrone told her she could not leave the house.
She said Ferrone woke up in the afternoon and began to assault her, at one point putting his hands around her neck and choking her.
On Saturday, after waking up again, Ferrone began another series of assaults by throwing the victim around, pulling her hair, and choking her again, police were told.
“Ferrone threatened to kill her and pointed a loaded revolver in her face,” Caron said in a statement. “At some time on Saturday night the victim was allowed to leave the residence.”
According to the woman, she began receiving text messages Monday that threatened harm and even death.
Ferrone was arrested Tuesday in Derry before being transferred to the custody of Windham police without incident.
He was held on preventative detention at the Rockingham County House of Corrections, and will be arraigned Wednesday.