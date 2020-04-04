HUDSON, N.H. - A Windham man was arrested after an early morning, single vehicle crash on Old Landfill Road, police said.
Zachary Nardini, 24, of Windham, N.H. was driving a 2013 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck at 1:48 a.m. on Old Landfill Road when he lost control and struck a telephone police on the right side of the roadway, according to a police report.
His passenger in the pickup, Chantal Gora, 23, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center for treatment, according to police.
Police said Nardini was evaluated on scene and refused treatment.
He was arrested and charged by police with aggravated driving while intoxicated and will be arraigned in Hillsborough County South Superior Court on May 7, 2020 at 1 p.m.
Police ask that anyone who may have additional information regarding this collision to contact Trooper Kyle Foster at Kyle.Foster@dos.nh.gov or (603) 223-3785.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.