WINDHAM — Police on Tuesday arrested a 23-year-old man who they are “very familiar with” after he assaulted his girlfriend and keyed her car, according to Windham police Capt. Mike Caron.
Deion Ferrone, 23, was charged with domestic violence, criminal mischief and resisting arrest after police were called and Ferrone refused to get into the back of a cruiser, Caron said.
Records show Ferone was freed on bail and told to stay away from his girlfriend, but he continued to cause problems upon returning home.
“He started harassing the neighbors because he thought someone called the police on him,” Caron said. “We tried to take him into custody and he assaulted an officer by kicking him.”
Ferrone was arrested again, this time for resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer and breach of bail, according to records.
Court filings show Ferrone’s criminal history includes 22 cases dating back to 2014, when he was 17 years old. Caron said Windham police have arrested him for criminal mischief and possession of marijuana, among other offenses.